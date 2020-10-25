Giuliana Rancic and her husband, Bill Rancic, just celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary together last month, and it seems like their love is just getting stronger and stronger over time.

“We are truly best friends,” the 46-year-old exclusively tells OK!. “We love being together.

“For us, quarantining together is not much different than life before the pandemic in the sense that we spend so much time together to begin with so it’s been great,” she shares.

As for what their “secret” is to their long-lasting relationship? “We put the person’s needs first — that way, my needs are always met and Bill’s are always met because we make the other person the priority, which is really nice,” the E! host explains.

Giuliana — who married Bill in 2007 — and her husband, 49, along with their son, Duke, 8, had a bit of a health scare in September when she announced they had all contracted COVID-19. Fortunately, the clothing designer and her crew recovered. “We are all better now and have gotten back to our daily routine,” she says. “Even though we were very careful, we still managed to get COVID-19, so I tell friends and family to keep protecting themselves and others as much as possible.”

In 2011, Giuliana announced she had been diagnosed with early stage breast cancer in 2011 and decided to get a double mastectomy. These days, the book author is in a good spot, but since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the mom of one encourages others that “early detection is so important.”

“In fact, breast cancer, when caught in its early stages, has a very high survival rate, but the key is finding it early, and the best way to do that is to be proactive about your health,” she explains. “If you are 40 or older, getting that first mammogram is so important at the age of 40 and making sure you make a yearly routine out of that. Also, I’ve partnered with Invitae this year to help spread awareness about genetic testing as a proactive step to determining hereditary breast cancer risk, and this is something that can be done at any age.”

When Giuliana isn’t working for E! News or on her G by Giuliana collection, she’s been cherishing moments with her family. “Duke is doing great,” she says. “He recently turned eight and is just such a funny and curious boy. It feels like yesterday that he was a baby in my arms, so I definitely try to not take any day for granted because time flies, and they grow up so fast!

“I’m grateful for my time with my son and my husband,” she dishes. “There is nothing more important to me than family. I treasure this time together.”