Glen Campbell's Son Offers To Help Wynonna Judd After She Was Shockingly Left Out Of Mom Naomi's Will
After Naomi Judd committed suicide last month, it was revealed that her eldest daughter, Wynonna, was shockingly left out of will. The snub is something Glen Campbell's son Travis knows all too well, so he's offering to lend a hand to help Wynnona rectify the legal situation.
"I went through it myself," he shared with Radar. "And I would be more than willing to help them navigate through the process."
Campbell wasn't listed in his father's will when the musician died in 2017, and he reportedly believes his father's fifth wife, Kim, may have manipulated the singer into leaving him and his siblings out out of the estate.
"I would think with Wynonna that it would just be the hurt of being left out of the will – not just the financial aspect itself because she already has money," he noted. "But still it just hurts being cut out of the will."
Campbell was able to fix his family's mess after her turned to Kasem Cares, a nonprofit that works to prevent elder abuse and isolation. In fact, he and wife Trudy are now on the group's board, as is Kerri Kasem, who faced a similar situation with her father, Casey Kasem.
"The Kasem Cares foundation helped me out when we were going through our stuff with my dad and it is ready to help the daughters of Naomi Judd," noted Campbell.
As OK! previously reported, Naomi's daughter Ashley isn't up in arms over the $25 million will, but Wynnona is allegedly contesting it.
"Wynonna was banking on getting a piece of the pie," divulged an insider, adding that she thinks her sister and step father-in-law, Larry, "conspired against her."
"Wynonna has had money problems throughout her adult life," the source pointed out. "She’s blown through every dollar she made with The Judds. She even checked into a treatment facility in 2004 for a 'money disorder!'"
Naomi died on April 30 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after suffering from mental illness for years.