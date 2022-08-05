Court Agrees To Seal Graphic Details & Photos Of Country Star Naomi Judd’s Tragic Suicide

Two weeks later, during an appearance on Good Morning America, Ashley confirmed the sad news that her mother took her own life.

“She used a weapon … a firearm,” she confessed on the morning talk show. “So that’s the piece of information we’re very uncomfortable sharing.”

“Our mother couldn’t hang on until she was inducted into the hall of fame by her peers,” she continued. “That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her, because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn’t penetrate into her heart and the lie the disease told her was so convincing.”