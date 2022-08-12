8 Judd Family Secrets No One Knows: Naomi's Violence, Wynonna's Wild Daughter & More

Secrets started early for the Judds. Naomi, who died age 76, dated both Charlie Jordan and Michael Ciminella while attending high school in Ashland, Ky.

She became pregnant by Charlie, but told Michael he was the father. When Naomi gave birth to Wynonna in 1964, she married Michael. But when the pair welcomed Ashley in 1968, it didn’t take long for Michael to get wise!

“Michael noticed his daughters looked so dissimilar — so he confronted Naomi,” the friend says. “Naomi admitted Wynonna wasn’t his, but begged Michael to keep it a secret.”

It wasn’t until after a published report revealed 53-year-old Wynonna’s secret dad that Naomi decided to come clean to her daughter.

“Wynonna spent 30 years of her life believing Michael was her dad,” the source squeals.