'I Hope They're in Love': Glen Powell's Ex-Girlfriend Shades Sydney Sweeney for Cozying Up to Actor After Their Public Split
Glen Powell's ex-girlfriend hoped for anyone but Sydney Sweeney to take her place.
Gigi Paris, 32, had some choice words for the actors amid speculation over whether they're more than friends.
Glen Powell's Ex Puts Him on Blast
"I hope that if [Glen and Sydney] are meant to be, that they’re meant to be. It’s really none of my business anymore," she declared on the Tuesday, June 10, episode of the "Too Much" podcast. "That’s what I really wanted the end to be, is to just to walk away from that, because it’s a f------ circus. The way that they handle things for headlines or whatnot, I don’t live that way. So you do you. It’s none of my business anymore."
The model continued to shade the duo, who were accused of flirting while on the set of their 2023 film, Anyone But You. The exes called it quits in April 2023, just one month after filming wrapped.
"I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, ‘Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she OK with this? What the f---?" she remembered. "Or stand up for myself and say, ‘No, I’m actually not OK with this, and I’m walking away.’ So that’s what I decided to do."
Glen Powell and Gigi Paris' Breakup
Paris was "shattered" by the breakup and felt like she was "fed to the dogs."
"I just wanted respect, especially if it’s gonna be public," she added. "Like, don’t make an a-- out of me. Like, just don’t make a fool out of someone you’ve been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know?"
She understands that work was Powell's priority but is disappointed by the way the situation was handled.
"Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, ‘No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn’t do that.’ That’s all that needed to be said. And that wasn’t said. Never once," she recalled. "It was serving them for their PR. Later on, it turned out that it was all, I don’t know if there was a relationship there or not, but then they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship. It was just crazy."
Are Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Dating?
Sweeney, 27, and Powell, 36, have consistently denied dating rumors.
"No, no [romance], but we do love each other," the Twisters alum said on Today in 2023. "Honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I’ve ever met. She’s really incredible."
The Euphoria actress, who recently broke up with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, was spotted hanging out with her former costar in March at his sister's Texas wedding. However, Powell's mom, Cyndy, denied any budding romance between them.
"[There's] nothing going on behind closed doors," Glen's mother claimed. "He's the kindest person and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend. They’ve been friends for so long."
She added, "They’ve known each other for so long and they’ve both been single and together and with other people. They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point. But he’s got so many friends that care about him and he cares about, and he’s got a really nice group of friends that they kind of take care of each other. It’s really nice."