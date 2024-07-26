OK Magazine
Glen Powell 'Doesn't Want to Be a Single Guy' Despite Finding Success in Hollywood

Glen Powell isn't eager to be Hollywood's biggest bachelor.

Jul. 26 2024

Glen Powell isn't eager to be Hollywood's biggest bachelor.

According to insiders, the hunky actor, 35, has been more interested in looking for his future wife than being a single guy despite his whirlwind career.

Glen Powell isn't looking to be Hollywood's biggest bachelor despite his whirlwind fame.

"For all his success, the one thing that’s missing is a girlfriend," a source spilled. "A family and home are things he thinks about wistfully. He doesn’t want to be a single guy."

However, with such a hectic lifestyle, insiders fear it may be harder than he thinks. "The biggest red flag is this mission he’s on to become the biggest movie star in the world," the source explained. "It’s hard to form a serious and intimate partnership when you’re as in love with yourself as Glen is!"

Powell is well-aware of how tricky it might be to find a lady to put down roots with. "I don’t know if I could bring someone into [my life]...in a healthy way, even if I tried," he told Gayle King during a recent interview. "I really want kids."

Even with all of the opportunities coming his way, the Texas native has often felt as if fame may be working against him. "I literally felt like a commodity for the first time,” he explained in an interview earlier this year. "I started to think, This may be a problem.”

"I don’t want to be that guy that wakes up 50 years old and didn’t let anybody along for the ride. I don’t think it’ll ever be me because I look at my parents — and I want kids. I really want that. So, I don’t think that’ll happen, but I understand how it could happen," Powell noted.

Luckily for Powell, the world has fallen in love his charisma and down-to-earth personality. "It’s the thing that I’ve always wanted to do, my whole life. You’re right, to be a part of movies and to be making movies is really tough. To be able to take something that you feel really passionate about, something that feels near and dear to your heart, and to be able to bring that to the screen and for it to affect audiences on a major level, is a dream come true," he said in a 2023 interview.

