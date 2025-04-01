Glen Powell's Mom Insists He and Sydney Sweeney Are Just 'Really Good Friends' as Dating Rumors Swirl
According to Glen Powell's mom, him and Sydney Sweeney are nothing more than pals.
The Twisters actor's mother, Cyndy Powell, addressed recently resurfaced rumors the Anyone But You costars could be an item after Sydney was spotted in attendance at Glen's sister's wedding in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, March 29.
"They’re definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend," the Hit Man actor's mom declared while speaking with a news publication after her daughter's nuptials over the weekend.
Cyndy insisted the Euphoria actress is just "really close friends" with the Powell family and RSVPed "a long time ago" to confirm her attendance at the event with her best friend as her plus one.
"[There's] nothing going on behind closed doors," Glen's mother claimed. "He's the kindest person and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend. They’ve been friends for so long."
She continued: "They’ve known each other for so long and they’ve both been single and together and with other people. They could have made anything happen that they wanted to at any point. But he’s got so many friends that care about him and he cares about, and he’s got a really nice group of friends that they kind of take care of each other. It’s really nice."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"We love Sydney. We’ve considered her just a really, really good friend," the Powell matriarch added. "We all were together so much, and we haven’t seen her in a long time. She’s really a friend and we all enjoy her."
When asked who Cyndy would love to see her son in a romantic relationship with, the doting mom admitted: "I just want somebody that loves him unconditionally and he loves unconditionally, and they take care of each other and live happily ever after."
Sydney's attendance at Glen's sister's wedding comes on the heels of multiple reports alleging she and fiancé Jonathan Davino ended their engagement.
"Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split," a source told Us Weekly last month. "Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now."
Meanwhile a source spoke to People on Monday, March 31, confessing: "[Sydney's] exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."
"What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it," the confidante added, noting how the Immaculate star is "in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago. This is what she wants to focus on right now."
"She's not ready to settle down," the source mentioned. "They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."
Daily Mail spoke to Cyndy about speculation Sydney and Glen are dating.