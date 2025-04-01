Glen Powell's Mom Insists He and Sydney Sweeney Are Just 'Really Good Friends' as Dating Rumors Swirl

Meanwhile a source spoke to People on Monday, March 31, confessing: "[Sydney's] exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She's all about working right now and very excited about all her projects."

"What did make her overwhelmed though was her relationship and her wedding. She didn't feel right about it," the confidante added, noting how the Immaculate star is "in the middle of this magical career that she could only dream of a few years ago. This is what she wants to focus on right now."

"She's not ready to settle down," the source mentioned. "They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn't split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now."