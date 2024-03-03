Sydney Sweeney Jokingly Addresses Glen Powell Affair Rumors While Hosting 'SNL': 'Obviously Not True'
Sydney Sweeney shut down rumors she and Glen Powell had an affair while making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Saturday, March 2.
The blonde beauty, who hosted alongside musical guest Kacey Musgraves, began her monologue by jokingly addressing "some stuff I've seen about me online."
"I once said that I used to work at Universal Studios and then someone online accused me of lying about that, which is insane. If I didn't work there, how would I know all the Universal characters, like Shock, The Monions and Harry Porter," she began before discussing how "a woman on TikTok [who] went viral because she claimed she was my nutritionist," before quipping she is really in shape because she runs, avoids sugar and "does Ozempic."
The Euphoria alum then referenced the "craziest rumor," which was "that while I was filming Anyone But You I was having an affair with my co-star Glen Powell."
"That's obviously not true," she shared, noting, "Me and my fiancé produced the movie together and he was there the entire shoot, and I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams and we're still together and stronger than ever."
Sweeney and Powell played opposite each other in the new rom-com and were particularly flirty during the press tour, which led to fan speculation the two had been together. On top of it all, Powell and his ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris broke up around the same time, which many speculated was because of Sweeney.
"He even came here tonight to support me, Can we cut to him?" the Madame Web star continued on the comedy sketch show before the camera panned to Powell who made a cameo in the episode.
"Yeah, no, that's not my fiancé. He's in my dressing room!" she said in response.
Sweeney, 26, and businessman Jonathan Davino, 40, got engaged in March 2022. In an interview, when Sweeney was asked about why she thought so many assumed she and Powell had an affair, she replied, “I mean, we sold a rom-com. We were just filming a fun, amazing movie.”
In addition to hinting at their chemistry in the SNL monologue, Sweeney and Powell also played love interests during a sketch on the show.
The sketch began with Sweeney and another actor playing her boyfriend as they sat at a table together for dinner.
The actor asked Sweeney about her day at work, which she replied, "I cheated on you with my boss and I think we should break up."
Powell, 35, then pops out pretending to be Sweeney’s boss as he said, "Hey babycakes, want to get out here?" before they left the stage together.