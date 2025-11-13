or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Glen Powell
OK LogoNEWS

Glen Powell Fans Rave Over His 'Perfectly Sculpted Butt' Being Shown in Naked 'Running Man' Scene: Watch

Photo of Glen Powell
Source: @RunningManMovie/X

Glen Powell exposed his backside in a new sneak peek of his movie 'The Running Man.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Updated 5:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Glen Powell made fans drool with a sultry new movie teaser.

In his new film, The Running Man, the actor, 37, unexpectedly exposed his butt while climbing a wall. Powell wore nothing but a towel around his waist and a harness as he scaled the side of a building.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @RunningManMovie/X

Glen Powell stars in 'The Running Man.'

"I'm just in a towel. It's a little chilly," he expressed in a video posted by the Running Man X account on Tuesday, November 11. "It's February in Bulgaria. We are starting off on the side of a building. To get away from the hunters, I go up on the roof, and then go down the side, and then back into my room from the outside."

Powell gripped a rope in the epic action shot, with his toned abdominal muscles on full display. When he reached a window, he ripped the towel off his waist, wrapped it around his hand and punched the glass. The camera switched to a wide shot, flashing the movie star's butt from behind.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Glen Powell flashed his nude backside to the camera.
Source: @RunningManMovie/X

Glen Powell flashed his nude backside to the camera.

"We're good, baby," he declared as a staff member sprayed his back. "Now, it's f------ Running Man."

Fans lusted over the star in the comments section of the video.

"Free a-- omg," one person wrote, while another commented, "I am thinking things...in this moment."

"I have nothing decent to say about Glen Powell's perfectly sculpted butt," a third quipped.

Article continues below advertisement

Glen Powell's Sultry Trailer Selfie

MORE ON:
Glen Powell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Glen Powell goes semi-naked in his new movie.
Source: @RunningManMovie/X

Glen Powell goes semi-naked in his new movie.

Likewise, Powell flaunted his physique in October with a shirtless selfie while behind the scenes of his new Hulu series, Chad Powers. The photo, captured from his trailer, showed the 37-year-old wearing nothing but tight, white football pants featuring the Oregon Ducks logo and Nike swoosh.

“New episode of CHAD POWERS drops TONIGHT on @hulu,” he captioned the October 20 post.

Article continues below advertisement

Tom Cruise Gave Glen Powell Stunt Advice

Image of Glen Powell bared his chiseled abs while scaling a building.
Source: @RunningManMovie/X

Glen Powell bared his chiseled abs while scaling a building.

During a recent interview, Powell opened up about his Running Man role and the advice fellow action star Tom Cruise gave him.

"Tom rang me to give me the low down and, what I thought would be a 10-minute call, lasted two and half hours – he basically told me how not to die!" Powell said on the Friday, November 7, episode of BBC's The Graham Norton Show. "He also gave me running lessons. He said, ‘You should film yourself running because you don’t look as cool as you think you do.’ He was so right!"

Article continues below advertisement

Glen Powell's 'Running Man' Stunts

Image of Glen Powell busts through a window in 'The Running Man.'
Source: @RunningManMovie/X

Glen Powell busts through a window in 'The Running Man.'

The movie, which releases on November 14, features several challenging stunts.

"I had to abseil down eight stories of a building in freezing conditions, half naked and wearing a harness, which cinched me — believe me, nothing looked good," the Anyone But You alum explained. "The crazy thing I found out after was that there was a guy whose only job was to stop me kicking a window – which means he was looking up my skirt all night – I wondered what he was seeing take after take!"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.