Glen Powell Fans Rave Over His 'Perfectly Sculpted Butt' Being Shown in Naked 'Running Man' Scene: Watch

Glen Powell made fans drool with a sultry new movie teaser. In his new film, The Running Man, the actor, 37, unexpectedly exposed his butt while climbing a wall. Powell wore nothing but a towel around his waist and a harness as he scaled the side of a building.

No harness. No fear. Just a towel. #GlenTowell #PowellInATowell @glenpowell



Get your tickets to see #RunningManMovie only in theatres this FRIDAY! https://t.co/FvzaHGePLY pic.twitter.com/RDsTwjrHJM — The Running Man Movie (@RunningManMovie) November 11, 2025 Source: @RunningManMovie/X Glen Powell stars in 'The Running Man.'

"I'm just in a towel. It's a little chilly," he expressed in a video posted by the Running Man X account on Tuesday, November 11. "It's February in Bulgaria. We are starting off on the side of a building. To get away from the hunters, I go up on the roof, and then go down the side, and then back into my room from the outside." Powell gripped a rope in the epic action shot, with his toned abdominal muscles on full display. When he reached a window, he ripped the towel off his waist, wrapped it around his hand and punched the glass. The camera switched to a wide shot, flashing the movie star's butt from behind.

Source: @RunningManMovie/X Glen Powell flashed his nude backside to the camera.

"We're good, baby," he declared as a staff member sprayed his back. "Now, it's f------ Running Man." Fans lusted over the star in the comments section of the video. "Free a-- omg," one person wrote, while another commented, "I am thinking things...in this moment." "I have nothing decent to say about Glen Powell's perfectly sculpted butt," a third quipped.

Glen Powell's Sultry Trailer Selfie

Source: @RunningManMovie/X Glen Powell goes semi-naked in his new movie.

Likewise, Powell flaunted his physique in October with a shirtless selfie while behind the scenes of his new Hulu series, Chad Powers. The photo, captured from his trailer, showed the 37-year-old wearing nothing but tight, white football pants featuring the Oregon Ducks logo and Nike swoosh. “New episode of CHAD POWERS drops TONIGHT on @hulu,” he captioned the October 20 post.

Tom Cruise Gave Glen Powell Stunt Advice

Source: @RunningManMovie/X Glen Powell bared his chiseled abs while scaling a building.

During a recent interview, Powell opened up about his Running Man role and the advice fellow action star Tom Cruise gave him. "Tom rang me to give me the low down and, what I thought would be a 10-minute call, lasted two and half hours – he basically told me how not to die!" Powell said on the Friday, November 7, episode of BBC's The Graham Norton Show. "He also gave me running lessons. He said, ‘You should film yourself running because you don’t look as cool as you think you do.’ He was so right!"

Glen Powell's 'Running Man' Stunts

Source: @RunningManMovie/X Glen Powell busts through a window in 'The Running Man.'