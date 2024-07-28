Showing Off His Top Guns! Glen Powell's Hottest Moments: Photos

Besides the stunning face and the rock-hard abs, the Devotion actor's humble and down-to-earth demeanor have garnered him praise. "I’ve been doing this for 20 years. Just to be in the game, and just to be able to make movies at all, is a privilege," he explained in a 2023 interview.

"It’s the thing that I’ve always wanted to do, my whole life. You’re right, to be a part of movies and to be making movies is really tough. To be able to take something that you feel really passionate about, something that feels near and dear to your heart, and to be able to bring that to the screen and for it to affect audiences on a major level, is a dream come true," Powell gushed. "It really is hard to describe. And looking back on this last year, which I spent some time doing over the break, 2022 was such a whirlwind. It’s hard to describe. You just try to keep your head above water, and stay present, and not screw anybody’s hard work up. There are a lot of people with a lot of jobs that are relying on you to just not be an idiot."