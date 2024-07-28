Showing Off His Top Guns! Glen Powell's Hottest Moments: Photos
Glen Powell couldn't be more charming if he tried!
The Texas native, 35, has taken Hollywood by storm in the past few years with hits like Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters. However, he has never failed to give his adoring social media followers numerous thirst traps, even if it's at his expense.
"I literally felt like a commodity for the first time,” Powell explained in an interview earlier this year about his swift rise to fame. "I started to think, This may be a problem.”
When asked how he's balanced becoming one of the most in-demand actors in the industry while maintaining his personal life, he explained, "I don’t want to be that guy that wakes up 50 years old and didn’t let anybody along for the ride. I don’t think it’ll ever be me because I look at my parents — and I want kids. I really want that. So I don’t think that’ll happen, but I understand how it could happen.”
Besides the stunning face and the rock-hard abs, the Devotion actor's humble and down-to-earth demeanor have garnered him praise. "I’ve been doing this for 20 years. Just to be in the game, and just to be able to make movies at all, is a privilege," he explained in a 2023 interview.
"It’s the thing that I’ve always wanted to do, my whole life. You’re right, to be a part of movies and to be making movies is really tough. To be able to take something that you feel really passionate about, something that feels near and dear to your heart, and to be able to bring that to the screen and for it to affect audiences on a major level, is a dream come true," Powell gushed. "It really is hard to describe. And looking back on this last year, which I spent some time doing over the break, 2022 was such a whirlwind. It’s hard to describe. You just try to keep your head above water, and stay present, and not screw anybody’s hard work up. There are a lot of people with a lot of jobs that are relying on you to just not be an idiot."
Here are the star's hottest moments of all time.
Hollywood's hottest hunk was all smiles as he enjoyed the great outdoors.
Powell highlighted his chiseled jaw as he took to the skies.
The Set It Up alum looked as hunky as ever as he posed in front of the sunset.
Powell sent pulses racing with an up close snap of his abs.
The Top Gun: Maverick star emulated his character by hopping in the cockpit!
Powell got up close and personal with a koala while showing off his muscles.
