Glen Powell Leaves Little to the Imagination as He Poses With His Dog Brisket in Steamy Shirtless Photo
Glen Powell made heads turns and tails wag when he shared a thirst trap of himself via Instagram on Monday, July 8.
"Shortly after being adopted, @hotbrisket joined the cast of 'Twisters' and was quickly called 'the Lassie of his generation.' Rumors are swirling of him leading a 'Homeward Bound' reboot that would crown him as ‘Hollywood’s King of the Animal Kingdom,'" the actor, 35, captioned a shirtless photo of himself holding his rescue dog Brisket ahead of the film's July 19 release.
Of course, fans loved seeing the Anyone But You star strip down. One person wrote, "Glen Powell with a puppy is exactly what I needed today 🥹☺️," while another said, "Dying at the puppy shirtless thirst trap 😂."
A third person added, "That last picture is not fair! 🔥."
The rest of the upload included shots of Brisket hanging out in the director's chair, in addition to getting some cuddles from the Twisters' cast and crew.
The handsome hunk, who adopted Brisket from the Labelle Foundation in July 2023, previously shared how the pup has enriched his life, especially when he was on set.
"Everybody can be a dog dad, but I really feel like I bring him everywhere, so he really has so many co-parents," he told People.
"Every department was taking care of Brisket," he added, noting his pet has "been on every corner of the planet at this point, and he's unfazed by anything."
Powell, who broke up with his longtime girlfriend Gigi Paris last year, is adjusting to being on his own.
“I've been talking to some people in my life and they're like, ‘Glen, you're a single guy. I know you're trying to do all the right things in all the right ways, but you just have to embrace that those failures will be a little more public, a little more hurtful than maybe most people, maybe a little more embarrassing, but it's OK. But when you're going to fall, and you will inevitably fall in love, it'll work,’” he told Bustle.
“If I could have what my parents have, I’d be really, really happy," he added of his parents' long-lasting relationship.