Tom Cruise Pranked 'Top Gun: Maverick' Costar Glen Powell by Pretending Their Helicopter Was Crashing

"Tom goes ‘oh no, oh no,’ and he starts dropping the helicopter over London," the Anyone But You Lead, 35, recalled of the father-of-three, 61, piloting. "I was like, ‘Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?’"

Cruise also subjected his costar to endless studying, having Powell sit in a movie theater alone to watch a 6-hour "film school" production he put together.