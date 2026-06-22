Glen Powell's New Flame Michelle Randolph Shows Off Her Sizzling Body in Skimpy Bikini: Photo

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Michelle Randolph is leaning all the way into summer mode! The actress-model shared a sun-drenched moment from a recent getaway, giving followers a glimpse of her toned figure while enjoying a relaxed day outdoors in a barely-there bikini. In one standout shot, Glen Powell’s new flame stretched out on a white porch swing, completely at ease under clear blue skies. She wore a butter yellow bikini that highlighted her sculpted physique, with a white cardigan casually draped.

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Source: @michellerandolph/Instagram Michelle Randolph shared a summer getaway photo showcasing her toned figure in a bikini.

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“for the love of June!” she gushed in the post’s caption. Behind her, palm trees and lush greenery framed the scene, giving the whole moment a dreamy, postcard-ready backdrop. In another shot, she stood on a scenic path surrounded by greenery and rustic architecture, arms outstretched like she was fully embracing the moment. A separate selfie showed her mid-salon visit with foil in her hair.

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Fans React to the Summer Drop

Source: @michellerandolph/Instagram The model's Instagram carousel included travel shots, casual selfies and behind-the-scenes salon moments.

As soon as the photos went live, the comments section lit up with reactions from fans and friends. Alix Earle commented, “Miss uuu.” Others picked up on the subtle details in the post, especially the personal touches scattered throughout the carousel. “I love the soft launch! 👏🔥🙌 get it girl!” one wrote, pointing out the casual inclusion of red doll shoes and a pair of boots believed to belong to Powell. “Hi Glen Powell,” another added. A fourth chimed in, writing, “those boots and brisket... 🤎,” referencing Powell’s dog Brisket, whom he adopted in 2023.

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Romance Rumors Around Powell and Randolph

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Source: @michellerandolph/Instagram Michelle Randolph is an American actress and model known for her work on the Paramount+ series '1923' and 'Landman.'

Outside of the photo drop, interest in Randolph’s relationship with Powell continues to grow. "Glen and Michelle are exclusive, and things have definitely gotten more serious between them," an insider recently told Us Weekly. "They started out keeping it pretty casual, but over time, they realized they didn’t want to date anyone else and that their feelings for each other were growing," the source added.

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Behind Their Low-Key Relationship

Source: @michellerandolph/Instagram Reports suggest that the pair are now ‘exclusive’ and in a more serious relationship.

While neither Powell nor Randolph has spoken much publicly about their romance, insiders said things are clearly progressing behind the scenes. According to reports, the relationship has already reached important milestones. "They’ve met each other’s families, and everyone thinks they’re adorable as a couple," the source said. Another insider added that Powell appears especially invested. "Michelle is the first person Glen has been able to genuinely see a future with in a long time. He’s completely smitten with her and treats her incredibly well," the insider stated.

Balancing Work, Travel and Time Together

Source: MEGA The couple has reportedly met families and is planning a summer vacation together.