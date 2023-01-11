'GMA' Fans Beg T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach To Remain Off-Air, Sick Of Watching Co-Hosts 'Flirt For An Hour'

While T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's fate at Good Morning America 3 remains up in the air, ABC fans appear to be in no rush to see their faces back on the small screen.

Ever since the GMA3 cohosts were taken off-air in December 2022 as the network looks into whether they violated their contracts with their affair, viewers have warmed up to replacements Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan — so much so that they want them to take over for the controversial couple.