'GMA' Fans Beg T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach To Remain Off-Air, Sick Of Watching Co-Hosts 'Flirt For An Hour'
While T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's fate at Good Morning America 3 remains up in the air, ABC fans appear to be in no rush to see their faces back on the small screen.
Ever since the GMA3 cohosts were taken off-air in December 2022 as the network looks into whether they violated their contracts with their affair, viewers have warmed up to replacements Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Rhiannon Ally and DeMarco Morgan — so much so that they want them to take over for the controversial couple.
Fans flooded the comments of the trio's respective Instagram accounts with their praise, as one wrote, "I like the new hosts. I don’t want to watch TJ and Amy flirt for an hour anymore."
Another added under a photo of Ally and Morgan posted to the former's account, "Personally these two are great. I don't want Amy or TJ back. They make the show great without the flirting."
"I hope you both get to stay full time!!!" a third gushed, followed by a fourth who added, "Nice!!! I hope that you both stay on the show because you are doing FABULOUS!!!"
Holmes and Robach have been making headlines in recent months after their affair was exposed in late November 2022, with photos of the two cuddling close making their rounds. Though an insider confirmed their romantic relationship didn't start until they both split from their respective partners, Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, in August, the timeline of the affair has been called into question by many.
After the television personalities sent shockwaves through the TV world, ABC bosses pulled them off air while they conducted an internal review of their actions.
And while their suspension is ongoing, Holmes and Robach don't seem to have a care in the world now that they've been outed. In fact, an insider spilled that the duo plans to be more public with their romance instead of embarking on under-the-radar dates and vacations.
"It’s not a fling and they are seriously in love," insisted a source, who added, "they will be fully open about their relationship now… Amy has no regrets."
However, it seems falling in life may come at a price — the pair could be axed from GMA3 if the network finds that they broke any morality clause, not that Robach cares, insinuated an insider.
"She wants to keep her job, but even if she loses it, she’s in love," they pointed out.
Both Holmes and Robach have filed for divorce from their spouses.