'GMA' Staff Urges ABC To Fire Amy Robach As Her 'Reckless' Affair With Costar T.J. Holmes Continues: Source

amy robach pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 5 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

As Amy Robach continues to lock lips with GMA3 costar T.J. Holmes during their forced hiatus from the famed talk show, staffers at the network are allegedly hoping she never returns to the news room at all.

"People want her out the door as soon as possible," a source spilled of the 49-year-old television reporter, who landed herself in the headlines after taking part in an extramarital romance with one of her colleagues. “She’s become the most hated woman in TV news!”

amy robach
Source: MEGA

ABC News president Kim Godwin indefinitely stripped both Holmes and Robach from their Good Morning America roles on December 5, 2022, and will decide the dynamic duo's fate at the network once ABC has a chance to fully investigate the messy situation.

AMY ROBACH'S ESTRANGED HUSBAND ANDREW SHUE & HIS SONS 'ARE DISTANCING THEMSELVES' FROM 'GMA' SCANDAL: SOURCE

After the scandal brought negative attention to the well-acclaimed talk show, staffers wouldn't be surprised to see Robach and Holmes released from the network — and even shunned from the entire industry — for good, according to the insider.

amy robach
Source: @AJROBACH/INSTAGRAM

“Who wants to hire somebody who put her show and colleagues at risk just for some reckless tryst?” the source asked rhetorically.

And aside from Holmes, Robach has reportedly ruined nearly all of her close-knit relationships with coworkers — who could have potentially vouched for her capabilities while the future of her career remains threatened, a second insider dished.

Source: OK!
MORE ON:
Amy Robach

    “She’s lost most of her friends and support inside the network,” the additional source revealed. “She’s brought scandal to a show that prides itself as a family program — and she also infuriated Robin Roberts who is the face of the show!”

    AMY ROBACH SPOTTED LEAVING T.J. HOLMES' APARTMENT HOURS AFTER MARILEE FIEBIG BREAKS SILENCE ON SCANDAL

    GMA staffers have even been dodging phone calls from the mom-of-two, as they fear any contact with Robach would associate them with the scandal and inevitably drawn them into ABC's investigation into the matter, the insider noted.

    amy robach
    Source: ABC
    Despite their careers' demises seemingly unfolding in front of the public's eye, Robach and Holmes remain unfazed by the drama — and their relationship appears to have barely skipped a beat.

    The potential partners spent the last month of 2022 as a united front, and even rang in the new year together on an intimate Miami vacation.

    Radar spoke to an ABC insider about staffers feelings toward Robach and Holmes' affair scandal.

