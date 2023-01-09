Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Plan To Be More Public With Their Romance, Spills Source: 'They Are Seriously In Love'

The source added "they will be fully open about their relationship now" instead of embarking on under-the-radar dates and vacations.

"Amy has no regrets," the source shared of how things played out. "She wants to keep her job, but even if she loses it, she’s in love."

As OK! reported, once their tryst was exposed this past November, ABC placed the GMA3 costars on an indefinite leave as the network investigates whether any morality clauses were broken. Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, insisted no adultery took place, as they had each separated from their estranged spouses — Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue, respectively — before they began dating.