'Godfather' Star James Caan Dead At 82, Family Confirms

Caan starred in plenty of Hollywood films over the years — from Elf to The Godfather to Misery. "I fought always never to be the same person," he said of his roles. "I wanted never to be the same person. I mean, the fun of being an actor is being somebody else for three months, you know?"

One year ago, the actor spoke out about how he has no interest in retiring from the biz.

"I want to do a good piece of work," Caan told Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz. "I'm frustrated. I'd love to do a real character thing."

"I can't take it easy," he continued. "I enjoy working. I love to work with good people. I have more fun when I'm working because I get to know new people and mostly good people, you know? Really good – always in some, you know, some things there's a couple of people you meet, and there's a lot – I have a lot of laughs and I get respect, too, sometimes."