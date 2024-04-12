'Golden Bachelor' Stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Confirm They Have a Prenup After Bombshell Divorce
Golden Bachelor stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are giving insight into what went wrong in their relationship after they announced they're getting a divorce.
During the Friday, April 12, episode of Good Morning America, anchor Juju Chang confirmed the former flames have a prenup in place.
“And they highly recommend it to others,” Chang said, adding that they're still “best friends.”
The pair, who got married in January, will also be giving back their jewelry.
“I think that’s the rule, I think I have to give this ring back. Sad to say,” Nist, 70, said, to which Turner, 72, added: “But, you know what, we don’t have to give back the memories.”
Nist and Turner also revealed why they couldn't make their romance work. “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Turner noted. “We’ve looked closely at our living situations and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage.”
“The things that strike me the most in our conversations it’s been how dedicated both of us are to our families,” he added. “So, we look at these situations and I think we just feel like it’s best for the happiness of each of us to live apart. I still love this person, there’s no doubt in my mind. I root for her every day.”
Turner and Nist were figuring out where to relocate, but they just couldn't seem to come to an agreement.
“We looked at homes in South Carolina, we considered New Jersey, and we just looked at homes after home, but we never got to the point where we made that decision,” she said on GMA.
As OK! previously reported, Turner and Nist, who got engaged during the Golden Bachelor finale, which aired in November 2023, got married in front of 50 Bachelor Nation members when their wedding special aired on ABC on January 4.
“We have that same, deep love of family. We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with,” Nist told her then-husband during their vows. “I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, laugh with you when you’re happy, and to stick with you throughout it all, but most of all, to have fun and to enjoy for the rest of the time we have left on this Earth, which could be another hour.”
Despite going their separate ways, Nist has only fond memories from being on the ABC series.
“We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched the Golden Bachelor, and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” she stated. “We want none of that to change for anybody.”