'Golden Bachelor' Stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Confirm They Have a Prenup After Bombshell Divorce

As OK! previously reported, Turner and Nist, who got engaged during the Golden Bachelor finale, which aired in November 2023, got married in front of 50 Bachelor Nation members when their wedding special aired on ABC on January 4.

“We have that same, deep love of family. We have so much love to share and now so many more people to share it with,” Nist told her then-husband during their vows. “I promise to be your calm in a storm, to comfort you when you’re sad, laugh with you when you’re happy, and to stick with you throughout it all, but most of all, to have fun and to enjoy for the rest of the time we have left on this Earth, which could be another hour.”