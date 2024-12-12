'The Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner '100 Percent' Hopes to Find His 'Person' Amid 'Uncurable' Cancer Battle

As OK! previously reported, Turner told Nist he was diagnosed with cancer shortly before their split.

"I wanted my life to continue on as normal as possible, and that led me to believing that as normal as possible more meant spending time with my family, my two daughters, my two son-in-laws, my granddaughters," he said at the time. "And the importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority."

"When you are hit with that kind of news and the shock wears off after a few days or a few weeks and you regroup and you realize what's important to you, that's where you start to move forward," he continued. "And I hope that people understand in retrospect now that that had a huge bearing on my decisions and I think probably Theresa's as well."