'The Golden Bachelor' Star Gerry Turner '100 Percent' Hopes to Find His 'Person' Amid 'Uncurable' Cancer Battle
The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner still has high hopes he'll meet that special someone after being diagnosed with a rare bone cancer — but he knows it won't be easy.
In a recent interview, Turner said he's "absolutely, 100 percent still looking" for his "person," and suggested that a woman accepting him despite his diagnosis would be "confirmation" she's the one for him.
"It does become a little more difficult now," he added. "If I meet someone and have strong feelings for them, I’m going to have to give them a conversation about my situation, and that would make acceptance much more difficult."
"If there is a message that came out of the show, it is that you’re open to possibilities and that you have hearts and you have hope and you maintain humor in your life," he shared of his time on The Golden Bachelor.
However, he isn't quite so sure he wants to walk down the aisle if he meets his soulmate.
"At the age of 73 and knowing all of the entanglements, the legal entanglements, I really don’t know," he explained. "But I would entertain the conversation with someone who was the right person. If they felt strongly that they really wanted to be married, I would certainly consider that."
Turner, who announced his split from New Jersey beauty Theresa Nist after only a few months of marriage, also revealed that this time around, he planned to look for a "Midwest girl" because of the "huge obstacle" he ran into regarding "geography and mileage" during his relationship with Nist.
"I’m really trying to focus on meeting someone that is ... someone close, someone that I can see on a daily basis to learn if they’re the right person and them learn about me, if I’m their right person," he noted.
As OK! previously reported, Turner told Nist he was diagnosed with cancer shortly before their split.
"I wanted my life to continue on as normal as possible, and that led me to believing that as normal as possible more meant spending time with my family, my two daughters, my two son-in-laws, my granddaughters," he said at the time. "And the importance of finding the way with Theresa was still there, but it became less of a priority."
"When you are hit with that kind of news and the shock wears off after a few days or a few weeks and you regroup and you realize what's important to you, that's where you start to move forward," he continued. "And I hope that people understand in retrospect now that that had a huge bearing on my decisions and I think probably Theresa's as well."
Turner told People he is still looking for love.