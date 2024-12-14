Golden Bachelorette's Joan Vassos and Chock Chapple Aren’t in 'Any Rush' to Get Married as They 'Shop' for NYC Apartment
Though Joan Vassos and fiancé Chock Chapple got engaged on The Golden Bachelorette after just a few months of knowing each other, an insider revealed the pair "don’t seem in any rush to wed."
Instead, the source claimed the first thing on their priority list is to find a love nest in New York City.
"Joan wants to stay in Maryland and has said that from the get-go, while Chock is in Kansas. They’re shopping for an apartment in NYC, which will be their rendezvous point," the insider told a news outlet. "They think it’ll be romantic."
"They want to try this out and want their respective families to get to know each other before they take the next step and they see nothing wrong with that," the source added of going at a slower pace.
Their decision is opposite of her ex Gerry Turner and estranged wife Theresa Nist, who married on live TV shortly after the Golden Bachelor finale aired.
"That's TBD," Vassos said of when she'll be a bride again. "Right now, it just feels good to just be a couple and not have cameras all around and just to hang out and be us for a little while. So I think in a year-ish."
Waiting to walk down the aisle may be for the best, as Nist and Turner wound up filing for divorce just three months after they tied the knot.
That being said, Vassos admitted to a reporter that she's not against the idea of having their nuptials air on TV.
Whenever they do tie the knot, there's a chance some of her exes from the dating competition could be there, as she admitted in November that she's set up three of her former suitors with single women she knows.
"We have love connections that are brewing right now. And I have two more that I’m looking at and working on. We have to see how that is going to unfold," the reality star spilled to a reporter. "There are already five guys from this season [now] involved with somebody. They came off of this and they were popular guys, and I’m not surprised that some of them have girlfriends already!"
This will be Vassos' second marriage, having lost her husband, John Vassos, in 2021 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The two were married for 32 years.
The star's fiancé was previously married to Heather Chapple, but they split after 12 years. He then found love again with fiancée Kathy Goree, who sadly passed away from a brain tumor in 2022.
