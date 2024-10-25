The Golden Bachelorette's Joan Vassos Hits Back at Martha Stewart for Saying Her Contestants Aren't 'Hot Enough': 'What Is Wrong With You?'
The Golden Bachelorette's Joan Vassos is standing up to Martha Stewart!
The reality star shamed the chef after the latter stated on the Tuesday, October 22, episode of Watch What Happens Live that she would never star on the dating show regardless of the paycheck because the suitors aren't "hot enough."
"I DM'd her," Vassos, 61, confessed. "I don't know if she saw it yet, but I said, dating is hard out there, and I had a great group of guys."
"She doesn't know them like I know them," the blonde beauty continued in an interview of her contestants. "I got to know the inside of them as well as the outside."
The Golden Bachelor alum noted the producers did "a great job of picking" single men, sharing, "Even before I knew them... they are there for a reason."
"I guess Martha Stewart didn't watch or didn't see what I saw in them. Maybe you have to be in person but they were special guys," Vassos insisted. "I feel like everybody's falling in love with them! What is wrong with you, Martha? They're awesome guys!"
Vassos quipped she's still "waiting for a response" from the businesswoman, 83, after messaging her.
As of the Wednesday, October 23, episode of the series, the mother-of-four has three suitors left after going to their hometowns and meeting their families.
The TV star is looking for Mr. Right after losing her husband, John Vassos, in 2021 to pancreatic cancer.
"My first and third children are very into this. They think it's really fun and like, what a cool experience for mom," she said in a past interview of going on the dating show. "My daughter Erica and my son Luke are a little, like a little cringey. Like, 'Don't kiss a guy on TV. This is gonna be really embarrassing. My friends are watching.' But overall, all of them want me to find love."
Aside from finding her next beau, Vassos wants to utilize the series to show that age is just a number.
"We were all very fit, we exercised, we shared great stories about raising our kids and we learned so much from each other. There's a lot of knowledge that we have inside of us because we've lived life," she said. "In our culture, I feel like growing old is not a dignified thing. You're just supposed to kind of fade into the back, take a backseat to the next generation. I'm hoping that we change that a little bit. We're still fun and energetic and we know how to use our phones."
Access Hollywood spoke to Vassos about Stewart's remark.