Girls' Night Out! Selena Gomez Hits The Golden Globes Red Carpet With Little Sister Gracie

The Hulu maven and her younger sister looked chic and timeless while hitting the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, January 10. Gomez, 30, stunned in a black floor-length velvet Valentino gown with dramatic purple sleeves, with the Rare Beauty mogul completing the look with a pair of black strappy heels, statement rings and dangly diamond earrings. Gomez's dark brown tresses swept back in a chic high pony.

Meanwhile, Gracie, 9, took after her famously fashionable big sis, appearing absolutely adorable in an off-white cocktail dress with matching heels and sandals.