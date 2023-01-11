Girls' Night Out! Selena Gomez Hits The Golden Globes Red Carpet With Little Sister Gracie
Selena Gomez’s special night is getting even more special!
The Only Murders in the Building star transformed her first-ever Golden Globe nomination into an adorable girls' night out, arriving to the star-studded Beverly Hills, Calif., awards ceremony with a very special date — her little sister, Gracie.
The Hulu maven and her younger sister looked chic and timeless while hitting the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday, January 10. Gomez, 30, stunned in a black floor-length velvet Valentino gown with dramatic purple sleeves, with the Rare Beauty mogul completing the look with a pair of black strappy heels, statement rings and dangly diamond earrings. Gomez's dark brown tresses swept back in a chic high pony.
Meanwhile, Gracie, 9, took after her famously fashionable big sis, appearing absolutely adorable in an off-white cocktail dress with matching heels and sandals.
Gomez’s big night comes weeks after she got candid about earning a Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy nomination for her work in the streaming series, sharing her excitement with TikTok beauty creator Mikayla Nogueira.
“Oh my god,” she said when asked about the award. “I’m so excited. I didn’t think I was gonna get — actually, I know I wasn’t gonna get nominated, or I thought. But I’m happy.”
Yet it seems Gomez' nomination is only part of why she's passionate about her work on Only Murders in the Building. Earlier this year, the "Lose You To Love Me" songstress opened up about her reverence for her colleagues, storied comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short.
"I think in general, my standards for humor and gentlemen, and just, professionals have been -- the bar's been lifted pretty high working with these two," she spilled last summer, shortly after the series' highly-anticipated second season hit the streaming platform. "It's been really fun, but I'm now a little bit picky."