Steve Martin Says He 'Resists' Watching Costar Selena Gomez's Documentary: 'I Just Don't Want To See Her Sad'
Selena Gomez's hardship breaks Steve Martin's heart.
The Pink Panther star, 77, recently guest starred on The View with his illustrator, Harry Bliss, to discuss the release of his cartoon memoir, Number One Is Walking, however, he took a brief moment to touch upon his good friend and Only Murders in the Building costar's powerful documentary, My Mind & Me.
Martin admitted he has yet to actually sit down and watch the documentary because he fears it would make him upset to watch his close pal's depressive mental health battle unfold across his television screen.
"I kind of resist because I feel parental toward her or friendly or something and I know it's sad," the Cheaper by the Dozen star revealed during the November 15 episode of the famed talk show. "Somehow I just don’t want to see her sad."
Martin circled back on his comments to confirm that he "will" definitely gather up the courage to view the powerful documentary at some point.
The Grammy winner and Gomez, 30, developed an unimaginable bond after the Rare Beauty founder joined the Only Murders in the Building series, which focuses in on a group of three strangers who share an obsession with true crime.
Martin Short completed the series' trio to make for the perfect squad of beloved stars — and they're both close friends of the "Love You Like a Love Song" singer both on and off the set of the comedic mystery series.
"We actually only spent time together," the Disney Channel alum explained in regard to filming the first season of the show during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Thank God I find them very fascinating, 'cause I don't know what I would do! But I love them, and so, I have a great time."
"They are very sweet and kind and hilarious — and inappropriate sometimes, and it's the best," the "Lose You to Love Me" singer continued during an interview on the "Awards Chatter" podcast back in June. "I just learned so much. And my expectation for a man, to be honest, or any human, is to be as decent as these two human beings are. They have been doing this longer than I have been alive and they are the kindest people."
My Mind & Me is currently available for streaming on Apple TV+, while Martin's illustrated memoir released on November 15.