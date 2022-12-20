Steve Martin Says He 'Resists' Watching Costar Selena Gomez's Documentary: 'I Just Don't Want To See Her Sad'

Martin admitted he has yet to actually sit down and watch the documentary because he fears it would make him upset to watch his close pal's depressive mental health battle unfold across his television screen.

DIRECTOR ALEK KESHISHIAN REVEALS BRITTANY MURPHY & SELENA GOMEZ ENDURED SIMILAR STRUGGLES: 'I COULD SENSE THE WHEELS COMING OFF'

"I kind of resist because I feel parental toward her or friendly or something and I know it's sad," the Cheaper by the Dozen star revealed during the November 15 episode of the famed talk show. "Somehow I just don’t want to see her sad."