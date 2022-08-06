Selena Gomez Reveals Plans To Quit Booming Acting Career To Become A Mom

"I hope to be married and to be a mom," Gomez spilled to podcast hosts and personal friends Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook. "Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out."

The inspiration behind her desire to be a parent is none other than her 8-year-old half-sister, Gracie Teefey. The "Love You Like a Song" artist shared that watching her grow up has solidified her decision to one day have children of her own.