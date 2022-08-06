Selena Gomez Reveals Plans To Quit Booming Acting Career To Become A Mom
Selena Gomez is at the height of her career, but she's already making plans to settle down. The "Only Murders in the Building" star revealed that eventually she will be quitting acting to become a mom and devote her life to parenthood and philanthropy.
"I hope to be married and to be a mom," Gomez spilled to podcast hosts and personal friends Raquelle Stevens and Ashley Cook. "Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out."
FANS GO WILD AS SELENA GOMEZ & CAMILA CABELLO SIP MARTINIS WHILE POKING FUN AT SINGLE STATUSES
The inspiration behind her desire to be a parent is none other than her 8-year-old half-sister, Gracie Teefey. The "Love You Like a Song" artist shared that watching her grow up has solidified her decision to one day have children of her own.
"She puts things in perspective," the singer added of her little sister. "I have to basically watch this little person grow into a human being. There’s no better feeling in the world. I kind of feel like a parent in a way, even though I’m not."
JUSTIN BIEBER USING EX SELENA GOMEZ AS ALIBI IN $10M LAWSUIT AGAINST SEXUAL ASSAULT ACCUSER, PARTIES WORKING PRIVATELY TO SETTLE
"It’s so rewarding to just see that life was so simple at one point," Gomez continued. "I want to enjoy life the way she enjoys life."
Although Gomez is currently single — with a list of famous exes that include Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber and reportedly Niall Horan — she's been outspoken about her dreams of motherhood, as well as the effect moving to Hollywood had on the trajectory of her life.
Earlier this year, during a sit-down with "Awards Chatter" podcast, the "Same Old Love" singer admitted that if she hadn't moved from Texas to Hollywood when she did, she would probably already be a mom with "four kids, for sure."
"Maybe not planned, maybe planned, maybe both. And there’s nothing wrong with the life I would have led," she shared at the time. "I just know that that’s not my path, and I’m really grateful I had my mom to give me that opportunity to be what I want to be."
Gomez first revealed her plans to quit acting on the Giving Back Generation podcast.