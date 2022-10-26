Goldie Hawn Struts Her Stuff In Biker Shorts While Holding Wine In The Kitchen — See The Snap!

On Monday, October 24, the blonde beauty, 76, shared a short clip on social media. In the video, she can be seen discussing her favorite ways to stay active. Hawn was filmed while sitting on a yoga mat, jumping on a trampoline and hilariously using bottles of the grape beverage instead of dumbbells.

“It’s great —they both weigh about the same thing,” Hawn noted as she made sure to highlight the core principles of her lifestyle.