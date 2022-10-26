Goldie Hawn Struts Her Stuff In Biker Shorts While Holding Wine In The Kitchen — See The Snap!
Goldie Hawn showed off her toned physique and love of wine in a recent Instagram post. The actress used her weekly "Mind Up Monday" series to educate fans on the importance of both physical and mental health. While highlighting her love of exercise, fans couldn't help but celebrate how radiant she looked.
On Monday, October 24, the blonde beauty, 76, shared a short clip on social media. In the video, she can be seen discussing her favorite ways to stay active. Hawn was filmed while sitting on a yoga mat, jumping on a trampoline and hilariously using bottles of the grape beverage instead of dumbbells.
“It’s great —they both weigh about the same thing,” Hawn noted as she made sure to highlight the core principles of her lifestyle.
"Research shows that people who exercise regularly have better mental health and emotional well-being. Physical exercise can help boost our mood and concentration, and also help us achieve a positive outlook on life," the dancer shared in her caption. "The great news is that exercise doesn’t have to be strenuous or take a long time to make us feel good."
"Studies show low or moderate intensity exercise is enough to make a difference in our mood, behavior and thinking patterns. The levels of chemicals in the brain, such as serotonin, stress hormones and endorphins, can change after just a few minutes of a light workout," Hawn added. "Recent research also indicates that exercise decreases sleep complaints and insomnia, and also improves our coping ability and self-esteem. We all know the physical benefits of exercise but it can also profoundly impact our mental health in an amazing way."
Her words and humor reminded friends and fans exactly why they love her!
Reese Witherspoon made sure to compliment the singer and wrote, "I love you, Goldi!"
One follower wrote, "I’ve loved Goldie my whole life and this kind of stuff is why! Repurposing wine. Brilliant," another added, "Love you, Goldie! My grandfather always had the biggest crush on you and I can see why! Smart, cute and beautiful. You are the real thing!"
Others were in awe of her outlook on life. "You are always such a positive inspiration! I’m gonna go downstairs and do arm lifts with my half-empty wine bottles right now! Maybe take a sip or two then go walking!" they wrote.