Goldie Hawn Adamant That She'll Never Marry Kurt Russell After 40 Years Together: Here's Why

“When it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business,” Hawn — who was first married to director Gus Trikonis from 1969 until 1976 before wedding musician Bill Hudson in 1976 — explained. “It’s always ugly."

Hawn continued: "Somebody actually has to take a look and say, ‘How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?’”

Hawn and Hudson share Kate and Oliver Hudson and divorced in 1982. Meanwhile, Russell was married to actress Season Hubley, with whom he shares son Boston Russell, from 1979-1983.