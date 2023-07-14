Goldie Hawn Adamant That She'll Never Marry Kurt Russell After 40 Years Together: Here's Why
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell love their slice of paradise — and won't do anything to ruin it!
The actress, 77, opened up about her decades-long relationship with her Overboard costar, 72, while appearing on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?, revealing the reason behind why the couple hasn't tied the knot.
When asked by host Chris Wallace about their situation, as he questioned: “Why aren’t the two of you married?” Hawn replied: “Why should we be? Isn’t that a better question?”
Wallace pressed on the matter again, to which Hawn elaborated that both she and Russell have seen what happens when a marriage ends.
“When it doesn’t work out, it ends up to be big business,” Hawn — who was first married to director Gus Trikonis from 1969 until 1976 before wedding musician Bill Hudson in 1976 — explained. “It’s always ugly."
Hawn continued: "Somebody actually has to take a look and say, ‘How many divorces actually are fun? How many divorces actually don’t cost money? How many divorces actually make you hate the person more than you did before? How many divorces have hurt children?’”
Hawn and Hudson share Kate and Oliver Hudson and divorced in 1982. Meanwhile, Russell was married to actress Season Hubley, with whom he shares son Boston Russell, from 1979-1983.
“I mean relationships are hard. They’re not always easy," the blonde beauty pointed out. "There’s all kinds of hurdles we go through. There’s things that we believe in, things we don’t believe in, we agree on.”
Hawn concluded: “So I think ultimately staying independent with independent thinking is important, so you can hold on to yourself, and you can actually have that feeling.”
Prior to making comments about their relationship, the famous couple — who are also parents to their only son together, Wyatt Russell —was seen enjoying a sweet vacation in Greece, where they hit the open waters in their swimsuits.
The couple first met in 1966 on the set of The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band, but they didn't start dating until their second time working together, which was for 1983’s Swing Shift.
