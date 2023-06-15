Goldie Hawn, 77, Rocks Swimsuit While Exploring Greece With Longtime Love Kurt Russell: Photos
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are living it up!
On Tuesday, June 13, photographers caught the couple vacationing in Greece, where they hit the open waters in their swimsuits.
The actress, 77, looked as good as ever in a one-piece black suit, while her man, 72, wore black and white patterned swim trunks.
The mom-of-three also donned a stylish pair of sunglasses and had a long red scarf or cover-up draped around her shoulders.
Though the pair is enjoying their free time, the Oscar winner admitted in a May interview that she would come out of retirement if she could work with her hubby again: "I’d love to do Mrs. Claus one more time."
Hawn's work ethic is something she instilled in her children, which may be one of the reasons daughter Kate Hudson has found success in Hollywood as well.
"You’ve got to work for a living, stay compassionate and stay realistic. And I’m passing that on because that was what my father taught me: Stay in reality. Don’t get taken away with everything. The rest of it is up to them," she shared. "Being there for them and knowing that they’re going to have to work stuff out themselves, as hard as it is."
Nonetheless, being a movie star and a mother was "hard," the Overboard lead spilled.
"I once said to my father, ‘Daddy, I just want to be normal.’ And I remember him saying to me, ‘Well, isn’t your life normal?’ ‘No.’ You’re being recognized all the time, and you have children with you — that’s an invasion. I just wanted to be a mom," the blonde beauty explained. "I didn’t want to have to deal with that. Mothers were to me the most important thing ever. And I had to leave my kids for work sometimes."
Aside from actress Kate, Hawn also shares son Oliver Hudson with ex Bill Hudson and son Wyatt Russell with Kurt.