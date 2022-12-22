Kate Hudson Thanks Britney Spears For Kind Words: 'She's Very Loving Towards Our Whole Family'
Though Britney Spears' Instagram content usually showcases her physique and dance moves, she's recently taken the opportunity to praise some fellow celebs — most notably, Kate Hudson and her mother, Goldie Hawn.
The "Toxic" crooner's posts are often a bit confusing, but Hudson still appreciated the kinds words the pop star had to say.
"It’s so sweet. She’s very loving towards our whole family. I think that’s wonderful because clearly she wants to create a loving family for herself and she feels close to ... us and, you know, is very vocal about it," the mom-of-three shared of Spears in a new interview. "I love it. She’s a sweetheart."
The camaraderie began after the Almost Famous lead, 43, and brother Oliver Hudson, 46, debuted a video tribute in December 2021 when Spears turned 40. Nearly a year after the latter had reposted the clip, she began randomly gushing over the the Fabletics founder.
"My first time meeting Kate was in Amsterdam ... I didn’t meet her, I just saw her," the Crossroads actress, 41, recalled in a November Instagram post. She also referred to Hawn, 77, as a "babe. She’s f**king God to me … she looks identical to Kate."
CALLING IN BACKUP! KATE HUDSON SOUGHT OUT TOM CRUISE FOR SKYDIVING ADVICE AFTER HER SON EXPRESSED INTEREST
A few weeks later, the pop princess uploaded a picture the actress first shared four months earlier. (The snap depicted Hudson and 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose gazing at artwork while visiting a church in Rome, Italy.)
- Calling In Backup! Kate Hudson Sought Out Tom Cruise For Skydiving Advice After Her Son Expressed Interest
- Britney Spears Sparks Criticism & Concern After 'Stealing' Kate Hudson's Vacation Snap: 'Someone Do A Welfare Check'
- Kate Hudson Says Successfully Co-Parenting Her 3 Kids With 3 Different Dads Requires 'A Seriously Strong Unit'
"Okay I guess I’ve upgraded my Instagram by posting the coolest picture I’ve ever seen in my life," Spears wrote in her own caption, tagging Hudson. "Not showing their faces … mama and baby are looking at something so tiny but you can’t really see what it is. This picture is so beautiful … so holy … and mysterious. I guess I can finally get cool points !!! Seriously how beautiful is this !!!"
As OK! previously reported, the Mickey Mouse Club alum's odd social media behavior has fans worried someone else is controlling her accounts, but her husband, Sam Asghari, assured the public that's not the case.
Bustle chatted with Hudson about her reciprocated affection for Spears.