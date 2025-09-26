Golfer JJ Spaun Divides Fans After Doing President Donald Trump’s Dance on the Green: 'Keep Politics Out of Sports'

Article continues below advertisement

Golfer JJ Spaun sparked a widespread social media controversy after paying homage to President Donald Trump on the putting green. The athlete, 35, busted out into the Republican's signature dance moves at the Ryder Cup in New York on Friday, September 26. Trump, 79, was seated on the sidelines to show his support for Team USA at today's competition.

Article continues below advertisement

While walking out onto the green, Spaun found the politician in the crowd and gave a quick shimmy, the same move he is known for at rallies and events. Social media users had mixed reactions to the golfer's tribute. "A-- kissers 😂😂," one person wrote, while another urged him to "keep politics out of sports." "Should have locked in vs clown around," a third critiqued. Others, however, thought the lighthearted moment was "awesome" and "loved it." After a lackluster foursomes performance, the American team (Spaun included) is starting to pick up speed in four-ball this afternoon. Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka are leading Scottie Scheffler and Spaun 1 UP through 4.

Article continues below advertisement

President Trump Speaks at Charlie Kirk's Funeral

Source: MEGA President Trump was friendly with Charlie Kirk.

President Trump’s golf outing comes days after he honored the late Charlie Kirk at his funeral on Sunday, September 21. He took the stage hours into the ceremony to offer remarks about his friend and his lasting legacy. "Less than two weeks ago, our country was robbed of one of the brightest lights of our times. A giant of his generation and above all, a devoted husband, father, son, Christian and patriot. Charles James Kirk was heinously murdered by a radicalized, cold blooded monster for speaking the truth that was in his heart," he said. "He was violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice for God. Country for reason and for common sense. He was assassinated because he lived bravely. He led boldly, and he argued brilliantly without apology. He did what was right for our nation. And so on that terrible day, September 10th, 2025, our greatest evangelist for American liberty became immortal. He's a martyr now for American freedom."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA President Trump attended Charlie Kirk's funeral.

President Trump continued, "I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie Kirk, and neither now will history. Because while Charlie has been reunited with his creator in heaven, his voice on earth will echo through the generations and his name will live forever."

Source: CBS News/YouTube President Trump honored the late Charlie Kirk at his memorial service.