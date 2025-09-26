or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > President Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Golfer JJ Spaun Divides Fans After Doing President Donald Trump’s Dance on the Green: 'Keep Politics Out of Sports'

Photo of JJ Spaun and President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Golfer JJ Spaun ignited an online debate after he copied President Donald Trump's signature dance move at the Ryder Cup.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 26 2025, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Golfer JJ Spaun sparked a widespread social media controversy after paying homage to President Donald Trump on the putting green.

The athlete, 35, busted out into the Republican's signature dance moves at the Ryder Cup in New York on Friday, September 26.

Trump, 79, was seated on the sidelines to show his support for Team USA at today's competition.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @ziregolf/Instagram

JJ Spaun gave a cheeky tribute to President Trump.

While walking out onto the green, Spaun found the politician in the crowd and gave a quick shimmy, the same move he is known for at rallies and events.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the golfer's tribute.

"A-- kissers 😂😂," one person wrote, while another urged him to "keep politics out of sports."

"Should have locked in vs clown around," a third critiqued.

Others, however, thought the lighthearted moment was "awesome" and "loved it."

After a lackluster foursomes performance, the American team (Spaun included) is starting to pick up speed in four-ball this afternoon. Jon Rahm and Sepp Straka are leading Scottie Scheffler and Spaun 1 UP through 4.

Article continues below advertisement

President Trump Speaks at Charlie Kirk's Funeral

Image of President Trump was friendly with Charlie Kirk.
Source: MEGA

President Trump was friendly with Charlie Kirk.

President Trump’s golf outing comes days after he honored the late Charlie Kirk at his funeral on Sunday, September 21. He took the stage hours into the ceremony to offer remarks about his friend and his lasting legacy.

"Less than two weeks ago, our country was robbed of one of the brightest lights of our times. A giant of his generation and above all, a devoted husband, father, son, Christian and patriot. Charles James Kirk was heinously murdered by a radicalized, cold blooded monster for speaking the truth that was in his heart," he said. "He was violently killed because he spoke for freedom and justice for God. Country for reason and for common sense. He was assassinated because he lived bravely. He led boldly, and he argued brilliantly without apology. He did what was right for our nation. And so on that terrible day, September 10th, 2025, our greatest evangelist for American liberty became immortal. He's a martyr now for American freedom."

MORE ON:
President Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of President Trump attended Charlie Kirk's funeral.
Source: MEGA

President Trump attended Charlie Kirk's funeral.

President Trump continued, "I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie Kirk, and neither now will history. Because while Charlie has been reunited with his creator in heaven, his voice on earth will echo through the generations and his name will live forever."

Source: CBS News/YouTube

President Trump honored the late Charlie Kirk at his memorial service.

He went on to shout out Kirk's wife, Erika, who also spoke at the ceremony.

"In the eternal chronicle of America's greatest patriots, he will live forever to Charlie's incredible and beautiful widow, Erika," the 79-year-old expressed. "We know the weight of this monumental loss is almost unbearable. But even in the midst of heartache and pain, too great to even fathom, you have somehow found the strength and deep faith to be a comfort to millions and millions of people."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.