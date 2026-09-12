At Dallas GOP Convention, 'Trump-a-Palooza' Unfolds With Overflowing MAGA Merch Including Rubber Ducks, Sequined Jackets and Expensive Guitars

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The Republican midterm convention in Dallas was billed as a turnout push for candidates running in November, but the merchandise outside the arena made clear who dominated the show. Around the American Airlines Center, vendors sold a full spread of President Donald Trump-themed gear, including sequined jackets, MAGA hats, golf balls, rubber ducks with Trump-style yellow hair and guitars bearing his signature. Inside, Trump’s image appeared on arena walls, elevators and convention credentials.

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Source: MEGA Vendors sold MAGA hats, gold guitars, rubber ducks and other Donald Trump-branded items.

The two-day gathering was designed to energize Republicans ahead of the midterm election, but the scene looked closer to one of Trump’s own rallies than a standard party event.

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Donald Trump Takes Over the Sales Floor

Source: MEGA Donald Trump’s image appeared throughout the American Airlines Center during the convention.

The convention’s retail scene leaned heavily into Trump branding. Some vendors sold sequined jackets in red, white and blue, while others added gold, a color frequently associated with Trump’s personal aesthetic. Shirts and hats carried “Make America Great Again,” “Make Texas Great Again” and Trump 2028 messaging. There were also $75 “God Bless the USA Bibles” sold with a photo of Trump holding one. One guitar with “Make America Great Again” on the neck was reportedly listed for $10,750. A gold-painted Mercedes parked along Victory Avenue added to the display, complete with Trump’s face in a presidential-style seal on the hood, his signature and rhinestone details. A full-sized cutout of a smiling Trump stood nearby.

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Inside the Arena

Source: MEGA The event featured elaborate displays that echoed the atmosphere of a presidential rally.

The Trump imagery continued inside the venue. Large printed photos showed Trump on the campaign trail and during his current term, including one image of him dancing on stage. Credentials featured different Trump images, including pictures of him at events, signing at a desk and dancing. American flag posters were placed on seats throughout the arena, while red, white, blue and gold balloons hung overhead in nets, suggesting a balloon drop more typical of presidential conventions.

The Name on the Ballot, Sort Of

Source: MEGA Donald Trump urged supporters to treat the midterm election as if he were on the ballot.