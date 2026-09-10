Politics Trump's Bald Spot Exposed as He Faces Windy Departure From Washington to Dallas for Republican Convention Source: MEGA Donald Trump's apparent bald spot was exposed during his windy departure to Dallas to attend the Republican Midterm Convention. OK! Staff Sept. 10 2026, Published 4:19 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Donald Trump faced a hair mishap as he prepared to leave for Dallas on Wednesday, September 9. The president stopped outside Air Force One, the plane expected to take him to the Republican Midterm Convention in Texas, to speak to reporters. However, the wind blew his hair so violently that it exposed his alleged bald spot.

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Donald Trump's Hair Made Headlines Again as Apparent Bald Spot Was Exposed

Source: MEGA Michael Wolff claimed Donald Trump travels with a 'hair-patch kit' at all times.

The president has been known to boast about his hair quite often during his term. He was often spotted rocking a head full of lush blonde hair during interviews and appearances, leading many people believe that he wears a wig. Although he vehemently denied it on multiple occasions, people weren't convinced. Biographer Michael Wolff chimed in with his own two cents during an episode of the “Inside Trump's Head” podcast, where he claimed that the 80-year-old travels with a group of aides who carry a “hair patch kit” containing matching tufts of hair with sticky paste to save him from similar malfunctions. Now, with his bald spot exposed, people on social media have taken the opportunity to call out his vanity and urge him to accept that his hair is thinning with age.

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it's time to let it go, Mr President. Get a nice head razor. Maybe grow out some stubble. You can't continue on like this.



(Andrew Harnik/Getty) pic.twitter.com/zMbl1A5q3P — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 9, 2026 Source: @ATRUPAR/X Aaron Rupar advised Donald Trump to 'let it go.'

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Source: MEGA Social Media users urged Donald Trump to accept that he is growing bald.

Aaron Rupar made a post on X with a picture of the president's bald spot, stating, “It's time to let it go, Mr President. Get a nice head razor. Maybe grow out some stubble. You can't continue on like this.” “The tide has gone out! Might as well accept it,” another person wrote. “He has the strangest hairstyle; it's 70s-hair-style long, but I guess he needs that to give the combover something to work with,” a third user piped in. “Time was up for that head 40 years ago,” a fourth person quipped. “He should have just gone bald years ago. Nothing more cringe than a balding man attempting to hide that fact. There is no shame in male pattern baldness & a confident man just accepts it. Trump has looked absolutely ridiculous since before the Apprentice years,” another user noted.

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Donald Trump's Brunette Hairdo Shocked People Last Week

Source: MEGA Donald Trump made headlines for rocking a brunette hairdo last week.

Although the president's hair appeared to be back to its usual blonde shade on Wednesday, last week, he made headlines for dyeing it a darker brown shade while leaving for a golfing getaway. Although many reacted with humor to the change at the time, others came out with body double theories on social media.

Source: MEGA Many people accused Donald Trump of using a body double last week.