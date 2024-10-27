From Real Estate Mogul to President: Inside Donald Trump's Transformation

Donald was inaugurated in January 2017 and ultimately became the 45th president of the U.S.

"This is your day. This is your celebration. And this, the United States of America, is your country," he said in his speech. "What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people."

He added, "January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. Everyone is listening to you now."