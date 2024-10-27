or
From Real Estate Mogul to President: Inside Donald Trump's Transformation

donald trump transformation
Source: MEGA

See how Donald Trump went from being a real estate mogul to a U.S. politician.

By:

Oct. 27 2024, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

1989

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Before entering politics, Donald Trump began working on his father's real estate business, eventually becoming the president of the Trump Organization in 1971.

In 1989, he appeared at a press conference where he shared more details about the Trump Taj Mahal (now Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City).

2000

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In the years thereafter, Trump expanded into various businesses and tried other careers.

He signed one of his books, The America We Deserve, at Trump Tower in 2000.

2001

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald and his now-wife, Melania Trump (née Knauss), attended the Academy Awards. They tied the knot in January 2005, months after The Apprentice star proposed to her at the 2004 Met Gala with a 15-carat diamond engagement ring.

2005

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In 2005, Donald established Trump University to help business professionals and entrepreneurs, saying he wanted to create a "legacy as an educator" by "imparting lots of knowledge" through the program.

2006

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald posed for the press as he led The Apprentice Season 6 open casting call kickoff.

2007

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In January 2007, the Hollywood Walk of Fame honored Donald with a star.

2008

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald attended the 57th Annual Miss USA competition in 2008, years before he was forced to sell the Miss Universe Organization to WME after his controversial comment about Mexicans.

2010

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald struck a pose at Universal's 2010 Upfront Presentation.

2012

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Miss Universe 2012 red carpet welcomed Donald to the event.

2016

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In 2016, Donald launched his campaign with the slogan, "Make America Great Again," after successfully securing the Republican nomination.

2017

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald was inaugurated in January 2017 and ultimately became the 45th president of the U.S.

"This is your day. This is your celebration. And this, the United States of America, is your country," he said in his speech. "What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people."

He added, "January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. Everyone is listening to you now."

2018

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The 78-year-old ex-POTUS supported Kris Kobach at a MAGA rally in Kansas.

2019

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald was spotted in London during a state visit in 2019.

2020

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Ahead of the 2020 hurricane season, Donald joined a briefing in the Oval Office at the White House.

2021

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald took his time to speak with the media before boarding Marine One.

2022

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Republican presidential nominee appeared at the National Rifle Association's convention in Houston, Texas, where he spoke about his desire to run again in the 2024 election.

"We will fight for America like no one has ever fought before. 2024 is our final battle. With you at my side, we will demolish the deep state," he said.

Donald added, "With your support, we will go on to victory in the likes of which no one has ever seen, and we will evict crooked Joe Biden from the White House on November 5th, 2024. The great silent majority is rising like never before. And under our leadership, the forgotten man and woman will be forgotten no longer. We are one movement, one people, one family, and one glorious nation under God. And together, we will make America powerful again."

2023

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald, who has faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations over the years, spoke at the CAGOP Fall 2023 Convention.

2024

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Ahead of the 2024 election, Donald has continuously met his supporters at conventions and rallies.

