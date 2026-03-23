Gordon Ramsay Encourages Brooklyn Beckham to Heal Family Rift
March 23 2026, Updated 7:00 a.m. ET
Gordon Ramsay has taken a stand for Brooklyn Beckham, urging him to reconcile with his family amid ongoing tensions.
The celebrity chef, who has been friends with David and Victoria for over 25 years, shared his insights during an interview with The Sun published on February 13.
Gordon, 59, expressed concern over Brooklyn’s strained relationship with his parents. “We’re dear friends and have been for two and half decades. Their relationship with Brooklyn is, it was, solid,” he stated.
Gordon emphasized that both he and his wife, Tana, have witnessed the Beckhams’ dedication as parents.
The family dynamic appears to have shifted significantly since Brooklyn, 26, married actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31, in April 2022. Gordon noted that the transition into a new family often leads to clashes. “It’s hard when you enter that age in life when you join with another family,” he commented. “There’s a different dynamic going on and so there was bound to be some form of clash.”
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Rumors of conflict between Nicola and Brooklyn’s mother over wedding details have surfaced, creating additional tension. Gordon acknowledged the difficulties Brooklyn faces in navigating his dual family loyalties. “The relationship with David and Brooklyn is very, very deep,” he said, assuring that David’s love for Brooklyn remains steadfast.
Gordon is optimistic about the future, believing reconciliation is possible. “Time’s going to be the best healer,” he remarked, highlighting the unwavering support David and Victoria have provided over the years. “I know how many times they’ve pulled him out of the s---,” he added.
Despite the challenges, Gordon remains in contact with Brooklyn and respects his desire for independence. However, he cautioned, “Remember where you came from and honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mom and dad.”
Gordon also addressed Brooklyn’s recent statements regarding his mother, Victoria, insisting that there was nothing inappropriate about their interactions at the wedding. “Whilst Victoria is upset, and [has] every right to be upset… we were there at the wedding. There was nothing salacious, nothing inappropriate,” he stated.
As pressure continues to mount from both the media and social circles, Gordon hopes Brooklyn will soon recognize the depth of love from his family. “I know, 24/7, seven days a week just how much David loves Brooklyn,” he concluded, emphasizing that the bond between them is unbreakable.