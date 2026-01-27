The Beckham Family Has 'No Intention of Reconciling' With Brooklyn Unless He Breaks Up With Wife Nicola Peltz as Feud Explodes

Article continues below advertisement

The Beckhams do not want to make amends with Brooklyn — unless he makes a major sacrifice. According to an insider, David and Victoria Beckham will only end the family drama if the 26-year-old’s wife, Nicola Peltz, is no longer around.

Source: MEGA David and Victoria Beckham reportedly have tension with Nicola Peltz.

“The Beckhams have no intention of reconciling with their son unless Nicola is out of the picture,” the source said. “But that’s not an ultimatum he’s going to cave on. Brooklyn has felt more support from his wife in these past three years than from his parents in his entire life.” Another insider noted that Victoria, 51, and Nicola, 31, have been feuding more than usual lately. “Victoria and Nicola got along in the first few months, but then Victoria started acting like a jealous girlfriend,” a Peltz family source said. “She seemed so jealous of Nicola.” A Beckham insider disagreed: “Nicola is the one who is jealous of Victoria. She wants to be famous.”

Brooklyn Beckham Went on Scathing Social Media Rant About His Parents

Source: MEGA The Beckhams have no intention to reconcile with one another.

Brooklyn is reportedly “beaten down” following his bombshell social media post exposing Victoria and David, 50. In a lengthy Instagram Story from Monday, January 19, the model asserted, "I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.” “For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” he continued. “Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

Did Victoria Beckham Ruin Son Brooklyn's Wedding?

Source: MEGA Brooklyn Beckham accused his parents of painting their own narrative in the media.

Brooklyn accused his mother of trying to jeopardize his 2022 wedding to Nicola. "My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress," he alleged. "Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name, which would have affected me, my wife, and our future children. They were adamant on me signing before my wedding date because then the terms of the deal would be initiated. My holdout affected the payday, and they have never treated me the same since."

Source: @nicolaannepeltzbeckham/Instagram Brooklyn Beckham said his mom, Victoria, 'danced very inappropriately' at his wedding.