Donald Trump Doesn't Believe He'll Be Arrested For Hush Money Scandal: 'I Think They've Already Dropped The Case'
Last week, Donald Trump caused chaos when he claimed he was going to be arrested on Tuesday, March 21 — but now that the day has come and passed, he's changing his tune.
According to Radar, after the ex-POTUS' rally in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, March 25, he told a reporter that he thinks he's "off the hook" in the hush money case.
"I think they’ve already dropped the case," he reportedly stated. "It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing."
That same day, the businessman, 76, took to his social media platform to double down on his words.
"They have absolutely no case. The only witnesses are against their so-called ‘star’ witness, a serial liar, convicted felon, and disbarred lawyer [Michael Cohen]. I did nothing wrong, and they know it," he wrote on Truth Social. "This, and everything else that they are doing with the DOJ-led Witch Hunt, is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE, their new and ‘highly sophisticated’ method of cheating on Elections!"
As OK! shared, Trump was being investigated after allegedly paying adult film star Stormy Daniels over $100,000 to keep quiet about their supposed affair. The alleged transaction is said to have went down before the 2016 election and used campaign funds.
- Donald Trump Claims He 'Appointed' Rival Ron DeSantis As Governor In 2018: 'He Was Failing Badly In The Polls'
- Kimberly Guilfoyle Stuns In Gorgeous Blue Dress After Defending Donald Trump: Photo
- Donald Trump Bashes Manhattan DA Claiming They Got 'Nothing' On Him: 'This Is Really Prosecutorial Misconduct'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Last week, an insider said Trump and his team were hyped up over the idea of him being arrested, as they believed all press was good press for his potential White House bid. However, another source said his behavior is just a coping mechanism.
"Donald is trying to save [himself] by scaring off the prosecution. He is not comfortable or confident about the Stormy Daniels case. He is very worried," the source told an outlet. "What you see is a lot of false bravado."
Nonetheless, the father-of-five's spokesman, Steven Cheung, claimed none of the gossip wasn't true.
"Anyone who talks about President Trump's mood has no idea what they're talking about and are simply lying to make it seem like they know what's going on. In fact, they are on the outside looking in, quite sad," he stated. "This is the new normal — President Trump has been battle-tested. This operation has been fine-tuned since 2016. Dealing with these types of news cycles, you learn to get good at it. We have a full-spectrum response operation on the campaign that can deal with anything that comes our way."