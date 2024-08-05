OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

'Pathetic' Donald Trump Ridiculed for Dancing Alongside Adin Ross in New Video: 'Looks Like a Moron'

adin ross dancing trump x pp
Source: @ADINROSS/X

Donald Trump was called out for his dance moves in a new video with Adin Ross.

By:

Aug. 5 2024, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Donald Trump's dance moves are getting called into question again.

While chatting with Adin Ross in an interview that dropped on Monday, August 5, the two were trolled for the way they moved around.

Article continues below advertisement
pathetic donald trump ridiculed for dancing alongside aidn ross in new video looks like a moron
Source: KICK.COM/ADINROSS

Donald Trump was interviewed by Adin Ross.

"This is how Trump thinks he’s going to win the election. By insulting the Gov of GA, his wife, the Lt Gov and the Sec of State, insulting black journalists, then accepting a Rolex & dancing with this chud with a tie down to his knees. Talking to his own shrinking base," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the video on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Article continues below advertisement
pathetic donald trump ridiculed for dancing alongside aidn ross in new video looks like a moron
Source: KICK.COM/ADINROSS

Donald Trump was trolled for accepting an interview with Adin Ross.

Article continues below advertisement

One person wrote, "Two men air jerking together is the reason why we say #MAGAIsWeirdAF," while another wrote, "Trump is pathetic."

A third person added, "People love two guys jerking d----- in the air, what can I say?" while a fourth stated, "Gawd, can anyone in his campaign tell him he looks like a moron."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Trump was called out for accepting the interview with Ross, who has previously hosted white nationalists and neo-Nazis, on his shows, in the first place.

“My boy said that’s such a big show. I don’t know what you’re doing but you really are respected," Trump said, referring to his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who seemingly pushed him to chat with Ross.

Article continues below advertisement
pathetic donald trump ridiculed for dancing alongside aidn ross in new video looks like a moron
Source: KICK.COM/ADINROSS

Donald Trump Jr. seemingly told his father to sit down with Adin Ross.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

People then brought up Donald's past and how he previously hung out with controversial rapper Kanye West and white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

One person wrote, "Trump is also currently pictured with the same individual who watched p--- with kids on a kick stream back in 2023. Seems like a good fit, really. Two predators," while another said, "Also, Trump gets along very well with white nationalists."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite getting mocked, Donald continues to show off his same old moves.

Earlier this year, while at a rally in New Jersey, social media users couldn't help but critique him.

"Same move he had when he was hanging out in the clubs with Jeffrey Epstein," Filipkowski captioned the video clip to X, formerly known as Twitter, that same day.

Article continues below advertisement
adin ross dancing trump x
Source: @ADINROSS/X

Donald Trump frequently shows off his dance moves at his rallies.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

In response, one person wrote, "Cringiest politician of all time," while another said, "He’s so obnoxious this physically hurts to watch."

A third user joked, "Chippendale's rejects," while another asked, "Why does he do that ???"

A fifth person quipped: "He’s adjusting his diaper."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.