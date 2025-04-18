or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ivanka Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Ivanka Trump Shows Off Butt in Cheeky Wetsuit While Surfing in Costa Rica

Photo of Ivanka Trump
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump wore a cheeky wetsuit when she went surfing in Costa Rica with husband Jared Kushner and their three kids.

By:

April 18 2025, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Ivanka Trump is living the good life after deciding to not return to the White House for her father's second term as president.

Earlier this week, Donald Trump's eldest daughter popped up in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, where she rocked a cheeky swimsuit during her vacation with husband Jared Kushner and their three kids.

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump shows off cheeky wetsuit surfing costa rica
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump and her family took a trip to Costa Rica.

Article continues below advertisement

In photos obtained by TMZ, the blonde beauty, 43, was seen surfing in the ocean on Tuesday, April 15, in a high-neck, long-sleeved, black and white wetsuit that featured a somewhat showy behind.

Ivanka had her hair pulled back in a ponytail as she stood up on the surfboard and rode some mild waves.

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump shows off cheeky wetsuit surfing costa rica
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

The first daughter showed off her body while surfing in a cheeky wetsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Other shots from the outing saw the mom-of-three wearing the wetsuit and a short black skirt while on the sand with her kids — daughter Arabella, 13, and sons Theodore, 9, and Joseph, 11 — amidst a group of people.

The former fashion designer was also seen practicing her surf skills on land with an instructor.

MORE ON:
Ivanka Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, Ivanka gave more insight into why she didn't want to be a part of the president's cabinet again.

"I went through years of craziness," she admitted on the "Skinny Confidential" podcast of her former advisor role. "Unfortunately ... you know, there is a darkness to that world that I don't really want to welcome into mine. You become a little bit calloused."

"Oh my gosh, I don't think I saw sunlight for four years," she claimed of how often she was working.

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump shows off cheeky wetsuit surfing costa rica
Source: @ivankatrump/instagram

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner's three children were also on the vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's very dark, negative. And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me," the former beauty pageant host spilled. "I hate politics."

More importantly, Ivanka despised how often the job kept her from her children.

"I know the cost. And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear," she shared. "My primary goals were just to like, be the best freaking mom,"

"Every time I had to miss something, I'm like, 'I will never let this happen again in the minute I leave the White House,'" she said of not being able to prioritize quality time with her family.

Article continues below advertisement
ivanka trump shows off cheeky wetsuit surfing costa rica
Source: @ivankatrump/x

The mom-of-three chose not to return to the White House for her dad Donald's second term as president.

Despite staying away from politics, she does like to return to Washington, D.C., to see her dad, 78, as she feels being the commander in chief is the "world's loneliest position."

"I’m most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter," she said. "To take his mind off things and watch a movie with him or watch a sports game, to know that he can be with me and be himself and just relax."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.