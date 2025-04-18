Ivanka Trump Shows Off Butt in Cheeky Wetsuit While Surfing in Costa Rica

"It's very dark, negative. And some people love like the gladiator aspect of it, the fight. That was never me," the former beauty pageant host spilled. "I hate politics."

More importantly, Ivanka despised how often the job kept her from her children.

"I know the cost. And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear," she shared. "My primary goals were just to like, be the best freaking mom,"

"Every time I had to miss something, I'm like, 'I will never let this happen again in the minute I leave the White House,'" she said of not being able to prioritize quality time with her family.