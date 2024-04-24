Scott Disick's Son Reign, 9, Shows Off Flashy Jewelry While They Celebrate Passover Together: Photos
After Kourtney Kardashian marked her 45th birthday by going on a trip with her kids, it looks like her three eldest tots returned home to celebrate Passover with their father, Scott Disick.
On the night of Tuesday, April 23, the dad-of-three, 40, uploaded a video to his Instagram Story that showed son Reign Disick, 9, displaying his jewelry while talking to the camera.
"What's up, guys? Happy passover!" the reality stars' youngest son said while wearing blue animal print pajamas, sunglasses, a chain necklace, bracelet and thumb ring.
It's unclear if the Poosh founder and her ex's other two kids, son Mason, 14, and daughter Penelope, 11, were at their dad's house, though they have celebrated the holiday with him in the past.
As OK! reported, the exes — who dated on and off from 2006 to 2015 — are on good terms as the co-parent their children.
"Things with Kourtney and Scott are cordial. She is focused on her own life and just wants their kids to feel happy and loved," an insider spilled to a news outlet. "Kourtney is not concerning herself too much with the details of her ex's life, though, as she is focused solely on her four children and her marriage with Travis [Barker] — which she is intent on prioritizing."
However, a separate source claimed Scott isn't happy about how handsy Kourtney and the dummer, 48, can be in front of the offspring.
"Scott takes being a dad seriously and wants what’s best for the kids," the source spilled. "He’s put his foot down on more and more issues lately — including asking Kourtney to tone down the PDA with Travis in front of their children."
The insider's claim comes after Kourtney and her husband were caught making out backstage prior to a Blink-182 concert in February. A clip of the pair went viral on TikTok since they continued to lock lips while Penelope awkwardly stood nearby.
"Poor P just hovering around while they exchange spit," one person commented, while another noted, "Kissing 🙄 while her daughter is there. Great example as a mother. To degrade yourself. Some role model haha she needs to get over herself 🙄."
The musician — who shares daughter Alabama, 18, and Landon Barker, 20, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler — married Kourtney in 2022. The spouses welcomed son Rocky in November 2023, though the baby's face has yet to be revealed to the public.
Travis also looks after former stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, whose parents are Shanna and the model's ex Oscar De La Hoya.
It's believed that Scott is currently single.