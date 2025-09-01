Celebrities Who Have Accused Their Partners of Domestic Violence

Article continues below advertisement

David Beador

Source: @david_beador_/Instagram; @lesleybeador/Instagram David Beador was previously married to Shannon Beador.

David Beador, Shannon Beador's ex-husband, accused his estranged wife, Lesley Beador, of domestic violence following their nasty split. Lesley first filed for a restraining order on June 26. In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, she asked the court to order David to stay 100 yards away from her and their daughter, Anna, following an alleged incident involving Lesley's mother in February. In response to the filing, David submitted his own documents to seek legal protection against Lesley, who reportedly abused him physically "on several occasions." He noted that "only a small portion of those incidents" were shared in "previous domestic violence actions." David called Lesley a "pathological liar" while detailing the "countless incidents of domestic violence and abuse" he endured to remain in contact with his daughter. "We started to argue back and forth, made several demeaning comments and she was again attempting to provoke me as she has done on many occasions in the past," David detailed one incident, which reportedly occurred in June after a friend complimented him in front of Lesley. He recounted as he shared the photos of his alleged injuries he took days after the incident, "During our argument, Lesley physically attacked me, gouging large chunks of skin out of my arm. It should be further noted that during the altercation, Lesley actually shoved her fingers into my mouth attempting to silence me and later developed a self-serving narrative that I unilaterally bit her fingers!" David made further accusations against Lesley, including cornering him in the bathroom where she allegedly slapped him at least four times and accusing him of being g--. The court granted his request for a temporary restraining order, which he later dropped amid their divorce proceedings.

Article continues below advertisement

Denise Richards

Source: MEGA Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards on July 7.

Article continues below advertisement

Evan Rachel Wood

Source: MEGA Several women came forward with abuse accusations against Marilyn Manson.

In 2021, Evan Rachel Wood accused Marilyn Manson of domestic abuse and sexual assault. More women came forward in the years thereafter, but Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman ruled his office would not press domestic abuse and sexual assault charges against the rocker. In response to the development, Wood took to her private Instagram account as she noted the Phoenix Act could not help her and the other victims. "Evidence of violent crimes should not have an expiration date," the Westworld actress wrote. "I am grateful for the work law enforcement has done, and I am endlessly proud of all the survivors who risked everything to protect others by speaking the truth."

Article continues below advertisement

Hayden Panettiere

Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere dated Brian Hickerson on and off for four years.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Hayden Panettiere's then-boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was arrested in February 2020 after he allegedly punched her on Valentine's Day. "I can confirm that he was arrested on February 14 and charged with domestic battery. He's been released. We don't have him in custody anymore. His bail was set at $5,000," Detective Clayton Platt told RadarOnline.com. They were spotted together in Los Angeles months after the split, during which they got involved in a public altercation with another group. Panettiere said about the hotel incident, "It was not my best behavior, it was not anyone's best behavior. But it was not as insane as it was made to look, and everyone is OK." In a 2022 interview, the Nashville actress called it "a very dark and complicated time" of her life, adding, "But a lot of women go through what I went through, and I want people to know it's OK to ask for help."

Article continues below advertisement

Keke Palmer

Source: MEGA Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson began dating in 2021.

In a 2023 filing to request a temporary restraining order against Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer alleged her baby daddy repeatedly attacked her, trespassed at her home and "became very frustrated" with their son, Leo. She was temporarily granted sole custody of their child with no visitation for Jackson. The One of Them Days star reflected on their relationship in a January cover story on The Cut, saying there "are often no other words to describe such a toxic dynamic." "You can say, 'I know you're not like that,' or 'I know it's not like this,' or 'I know you're a good person deep down,'" said Palmer. "You can make so many excuses for behavior that could have stopped."

Article continues below advertisement

Mel B

Source: MEGA Mel B and Stephen Belafonte were married from 2007 to 2017.

Mel B was granted a restraining order against Stephen Belafonte for allegedly beating and sexually exploiting her. She also shared an incident that happened while taping The X Factor Australia in 2012, claiming her then-husband accused her of flirting with Usher on set before punching her "with a closed fist in the face causing [her] lip to split and then swell." The "For Once in My Life" singer repeatedly alleged Belafonte abused her, including in an interview with . "I wasn't just emotionally and physically abused, there was all the financial abuse too. I didn't realize that I didn't have as much money as I thought I had. So I literally had to eat humble pie, live with my mum," she said. "My mum was the kind of person that would say, 'Oh you've left him now, you're fine'. But that couldn't be further from the truth." Mel B added, "Obviously any situation is better than being with your abuser, but when you've left that kind of abusive situation, it's like starting all over again. You have to learn to trust people. You have to learn to trust yourself."

Article continues below advertisement

Pamela Anderson

Source: MEGA Tommy Lee moved on with Brittany Furlan after his on-again, off-again relationship with Pamela Anderson.