Simon Cowell’s Fiancée Lauren Silverman Jokes a 'Funeral' Will Come Faster Than Her Wedding

Photo of Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell’s fiancée, Lauren Silverman, teased about her lengthy engagement to the entertainment legend.

Dec. 11 2025, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Simon Cowell’s fiancée, Lauren Silverman, isn’t convinced they’ll tie the knot anytime soon.

During an appearance on ExtraTV, Simon's ex Terri Seymour joked about the couple’s prolonged engagement, as Cowell and Silverman started dating in 2012 and have been engaged since 2021.

Image of Simon Cowell is engaged to Lauren Silverman.
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell is engaged to Lauren Silverman.

Seymour asked her if she’ll be “buying a hat anytime soon.”

“You mean like for a wedding? Is that what that means?” Silverman replied.

The entertainment reporter clarified that she meant “for a funeral.”

“Well, who knows which one is going to happen first at the rate we're going?” the socialite teased.

Source: @extratv/instagram
Simon Cowell Is Reluctant to Get Married

Image of Simon Cowell popped the question in 2021.
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell popped the question in 2021.

In a previous interview, the America’s Got Talent judge, 66, was hesitant about getting married.

“'I always shied away from saying it's going to happen whenever,” he explained. “When we decide to do it, it will be private then people will know about it but obviously the fact that she talks about changing her name, it's quite obvious where all this is leading to.”

In October, the star changed her private Instagram account from Lauren Silverman to @laurenmichellecowell.

Cowell added, “We have a very, very close bond. I adore her. We are a very happy family, genuinely.”

Simon Cowell

Inside Simon Cowell's Relationship With His Fiancée

Image of Lauren Silverman joked about how long it's taking her to marry Simon Cowell.
Source: MEGA

Lauren Silverman joked about how long it's taking her to marry Simon Cowell.

The X-Factor alum also previously revealed he was in a “dark” place before his fiancée helped show him the light.

"When it got quite dark, everything kind of opened up for me," he said. "I hoped something good would happen because I remember when I was working flat out, even though everything was going fine, I was miserable because I think I was actually physically and mentally exhausted."

"I think before he had [our son] Eric, his life was great, and he had so much success. But there was definitely a void, something missing," Silverman added. "And maybe he didn't even know what that thing was."

Image of Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman share one child.
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman share one child.

The 48-year-old showed her future husband there’s “much more to life” beyond work.

“What's the point of having all this if you don't have somebody you want to share it with?” she prompted him to ask himself.

Silverman helped Cowell find a “balance” between his job and family life because he is a “workaholic.”

“He loves his work, which is fantastic. But he sometimes needs me and Eric to push him to do more normal things and get up at a reasonable hour," she explained. "And I guess in that sense, we've helped him — and he's definitely got a lot better since we first met, that's for sure."

