'I Have Great Legs': Mandy Patinkin Looks Unrecognizable as He Brags About Fit Physique in Skin-Baring Video
Mandy Patinkin showed some skin!
On Tuesday, December 26, the Criminal Minds alum shared a video of himself in a cutoff black tank top, pink baseball hat and a pair of mini shorts while sitting in the yard.
The star looked unrecognizable as his fit physique was out for all to see. In the clip, the Princess Bride alum bragged, “I have great legs,” before adding, “and I don’t get to show them.”
The actor joked he has his “father’s legs” and that the outfit was a “way to honor his father.”
Alongside the footage, Patinkin penned, “Always important to explore and expand your fashion. Our favorite yoga instructor and stupendous human being @benjaminflowersyoga was gracious enough to lend me one of his favorite outfits and it felt amazing. If you are into yoga and want to go deeper or looking to start for the first time can’t recommend Benji enough! Link in our bio too.”
Fans of the 71-year-old gushed over the look in his comments section.
“Sir, you will always be a style icon for the ages,” one user wrote, while another added, “Kinda killing it in those shorts.”
“Amazing!!!💅🏻💅🏻💕💕💕 we love a secure King!!! Those leggggsssss!!!!” a third person raved, as a fourth noted, “This is equally thrilling and terrifying… all at once. Yet another reason why you’re in my top five favorite humans ♥️.”
One more individual quipped, “I don’t want to see Saul Berenson like this!” referencing Patinkin’s character in Homeland.
In addition to posting his new look, Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody, whom he married in 1980, often share silly moments from their life on Instagram.
Back in October, the couple uploaded a video of themselves applying face paint on one another.
“Face Paint Draw Face,” Patinkin captioned the footage of the duo having fun together.
In response to the post, followers couldn’t help but comment heartwarming messages about the adorable older spouses.
“Love these two. I can only dream of having a marriage like this❤️,” one person penned, while another stated, “I am filled with the most amazing joy watching every second of this. Everything is love.”
A third user said, “It’s weird to me how following this has made me go from a huge fan to just loving them like I know them and wish we were neighbors!” as a fourth added, “This absolutely made my day! Goals! I’d love to be your neighbor and join in the antics of everyday life!”