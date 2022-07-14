Into 'Oblivion': Grimes & Chelsea Manning Reportedly Call It Quits After 4 Months

Into “Oblivion”!

Pop star Grimes and whistleblower Chelsea Manning have reportedly called it quits after roughly four months of dating, Page Six reported on Wednesday, July 13, citing an anonymous source.

According to another unnamed insider, it seems this split was a long time coming, telling the outlet that the duo “had been breaking up for a while.”

Despite only being romantically linked since March 2022, Grimes and Manning, both 34, allegedly moved quickly when it came to their whirlwind romance, reportedly shacking up even before their relationship made headlines.

GRIMES DATING HEADLINE MAKING LEAKER CHELSEA MANNING AFTER REVEALING SHE & EX ELON MUSK WELCOMED A DAUGHTER TOGETHER VIA SURROGATE