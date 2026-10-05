'Needle Blew Her Arm': Gruesome Photo of Christa Pike's Bruised Arm Leaked After Botched Death Row Execution

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A new gruesome picture has just emerged from Christa Pike's failed execution attempt. In the latest graphic photo that has leaked from the incident, Pike's severely bruised arm can be seen, marred by trauma and internal bleeding from the elbow downward, which has left it nearly purple. She reportedly remains unconscious. Per the source who provided the photo, "The needle blew her vein, causing the chemicals to go to the muscle."

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Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE A new gruesome picture emerged from Christa Pike's failed execution attempt.

While the details of the picture have been shared by Radar Online, the outlet said the disturbing photo was sent by an insider claiming it came from a correctional officer on the scene, inside the Tennessee Department of Correction. The outlet chose not to publish the image. What's alarming is that this botched execution attempt marks the second failed execution in Tennessee this year, raising concerns about the state's execution protocols.

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Christa Pike's Arm Was 'Swollen, Burned and Blistered'

Source: @NEWSCHANNEL 5/YOUTUBE Christa Pike's severely bruised arm can be seen in the picture, marred by trauma and internal bleeding from the elbow downward, which has left her nearly purple.

Pike, 50, was injected with two doses of pentobarbital, a lethal drug, during her execution attempt. However, even those two injections failed to take Pike's life. Following the botched execution, she was rushed to a local hospital with "swollen, burned, and blistered" arms, as alleged by her attorneys. Apparently, around seven needles were unsuccessfully inserted in Pike's arm during the harrowing procedure. As reported by the outlet, Pike could be heard crying and gasping for breath, desperately asking, "Does this happen like that?" and lamenting that "My arm feels like it's about to burst open." The source went on to claim that Pike had "stroke-like symptoms," raising fears of potential permanent brain damage due to oxygen deprivation.

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Source: TDOC Christa Pike, 50, was injected with two doses of pentobarbital, a lethal drug, during her execution attempt.

According to Tennessee anesthesiologist Dr. Paul Allen, the execution might have gone awry because the needle wasn't properly inserted into Pike's vein. Allen noted that dehydration can complicate finding a suitable vein and questioned compliance with protocol. Meanwhile, the state agency insisted that all established execution protocols, as approved by the Attorney General's Office, were followed to the T. However, it has not been specified in the protocol what to do if an inmate remains alive even after multiple drug administrations.

Pike's Legal Team Demands Accountability Of Her Failed Execution

Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL USA According to Tennessee anesthesiologist Dr. Paul Allen, the execution might have gone awry because the needle wasn't properly inserted into Pike's vein.