or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

'Needle Blew Her Arm': Gruesome Photo of Christa Pike's Bruised Arm Leaked After Botched Death Row Execution

Photo of Christa Pike
Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

Christa Pike's bruised arm's image was reportedly leaked after her failed execution attempt.

Profile Image

Oct. 5 2026, Published 7:43 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A new gruesome picture has just emerged from Christa Pike's failed execution attempt.

In the latest graphic photo that has leaked from the incident, Pike's severely bruised arm can be seen, marred by trauma and internal bleeding from the elbow downward, which has left it nearly purple.

She reportedly remains unconscious.

Per the source who provided the photo, "The needle blew her vein, causing the chemicals to go to the muscle."

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of a new gruesome picture emerged from Christa Pike's failed execution attempt.
Source: @FOXNEWS/YOUTUBE

A new gruesome picture emerged from Christa Pike's failed execution attempt.

While the details of the picture have been shared by Radar Online, the outlet said the disturbing photo was sent by an insider claiming it came from a correctional officer on the scene, inside the Tennessee Department of Correction.

The outlet chose not to publish the image.

What's alarming is that this botched execution attempt marks the second failed execution in Tennessee this year, raising concerns about the state's execution protocols.

Article continues below advertisement

Christa Pike's Arm Was 'Swollen, Burned and Blistered'

Image of Christa Pike's severely bruised arm can be seen in the picture, marred by trauma and internal bleeding from the elbow downward, which has left her nearly purple.
Source: @NEWSCHANNEL 5/YOUTUBE

Christa Pike's severely bruised arm can be seen in the picture, marred by trauma and internal bleeding from the elbow downward, which has left her nearly purple.

Pike, 50, was injected with two doses of pentobarbital, a lethal drug, during her execution attempt.

However, even those two injections failed to take Pike's life.

Following the botched execution, she was rushed to a local hospital with "swollen, burned, and blistered" arms, as alleged by her attorneys.

Apparently, around seven needles were unsuccessfully inserted in Pike's arm during the harrowing procedure.

As reported by the outlet, Pike could be heard crying and gasping for breath, desperately asking, "Does this happen like that?" and lamenting that "My arm feels like it's about to burst open."

The source went on to claim that Pike had "stroke-like symptoms," raising fears of potential permanent brain damage due to oxygen deprivation.

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Christa Pike, 50, was injected with two doses of pentobarbital, a lethal drug, during her execution attempt.
Source: TDOC

Christa Pike, 50, was injected with two doses of pentobarbital, a lethal drug, during her execution attempt.

According to Tennessee anesthesiologist Dr. Paul Allen, the execution might have gone awry because the needle wasn't properly inserted into Pike's vein.

Allen noted that dehydration can complicate finding a suitable vein and questioned compliance with protocol.

Meanwhile, the state agency insisted that all established execution protocols, as approved by the Attorney General's Office, were followed to the T.

However, it has not been specified in the protocol what to do if an inmate remains alive even after multiple drug administrations.

Pike's Legal Team Demands Accountability Of Her Failed Execution

Image of according to Tennessee anesthesiologist Dr. Paul Allen, the execution might have gone awry because the needle wasn't properly inserted into Pike's vein.
Source: AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL USA

According to Tennessee anesthesiologist Dr. Paul Allen, the execution might have gone awry because the needle wasn't properly inserted into Pike's vein.

Pike was sentenced to death for torturing and murdering a classmate, Colleen Slemmer, with her boyfriend and a friend when she was 18.

Initially, she acknowledged that she did not have any regrets for the crime.

However, Pike claimed that she ultimately grew to regret her actions over the decades of physical isolation she was exposed to in prison.

As questions mount about the death penalty system in Tennessee, her legal team is now demanding accountability from the authorities.

They said in a statement: "What happened to her reflects a systemic failure that goes far beyond any one person. We need a thorough investigation into these profound issues."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.