Guillermo Rodriguez Buys 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner Witney Carson Pricey Dior Bag After They're Eliminated

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Guillermo Rodriguez gifted his Dancing with the Stars partner, Witney Carson, a designer Dior bag after the pair were eliminated from the competition. Per People, Carson, 32, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 14, showing off the baby blue quilted purse while backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "Gift from Guillermo and fam why is he the sweetest!" she wrote on her story photo.

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Guillermo Rodriguez And Witney Carson Exit 'DWTS'

Source: @WITNEY CARSON/INSTAGRAM Witney Carson showed off the baby blue Dior bag gifted to her by Guillermo Rodriguez and his family.

The pair's elimination came during week five of Dancing with the Stars, which aired on Tuesday, October 13. Rodriguez, 55, is best known as Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Kimmel, 58, reacted to the results during his monologue, expressing his frustration with the outcome. "Once again, Guillermo’s in the bottom two. And once again, he relied on you, the viewers, to pull him through," Kimmel said. He said this while describing the result as a "kick in the Mirrorballs."

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Source: @DANCINGWITHTHESTARS/YOUTUBE Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson competed together on 'Dancing with the Stars' before their week-five elimination.

He later interviewed Rodriguez and Carson about their exit. "First of all, this is an outrage," Kimmel said. "Will you accept the results or will you take legal action?" Kimmel asked. Rodriguez played along with the joke, while Carson joined in. "I think we should take legal action," Rodriguez joked. Carson added, "Absolutely. I’m ready."

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Witney Carson Praises Her Partner's Hard Work

Source: @DANCINGWITHTHESTARS/YOUTUBE Witney Carson praised Guillermo Rodriguez for continuing to practice and work on his dancing throughout the competition.

Carson said she was very happy and even praised her dance partner, Rodriguez's dedication to the competition. "I think it goes without saying, but here I am saying it," she said. "I am truly so grateful to continue on in this competition week after week with Guillermo because he really deserves it. He is genuinely a kind person. He genuinely wants to get better. He never gives up," she added. She also highlighted his commitment during rehearsals. "Anytime I’m resting in rehearsals, he’s practicing. Anytime we’re at TVC [Television City Studios], and we’re just hanging out, he’s practicing," she said. "What you see on Tuesdays is his very best. And I think there’s a lot to say about someone who may not have the skills but is willing to learn and put in the work," she added. She is expecting her third child with her husband, Carson McAllister.

Witney Carson Addresses 'DWTS' Elimination Speculation

Source: @DANCINGWITHTHESTARS/YOUTUBE Witney Carson explained why she appeared emotional when couples were eliminated from 'Dancing with the Stars.'