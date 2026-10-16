Guillermo Rodriguez Buys 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner Witney Carson Pricey Dior Bag After They're Eliminated
Oct. 16 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Guillermo Rodriguez gifted his Dancing with the Stars partner, Witney Carson, a designer Dior bag after the pair were eliminated from the competition.
Per People, Carson, 32, shared a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, October 14, showing off the baby blue quilted purse while backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
"Gift from Guillermo and fam why is he the sweetest!" she wrote on her story photo.
Guillermo Rodriguez And Witney Carson Exit 'DWTS'
The pair's elimination came during week five of Dancing with the Stars, which aired on Tuesday, October 13.
Rodriguez, 55, is best known as Jimmy Kimmel's sidekick on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Kimmel, 58, reacted to the results during his monologue, expressing his frustration with the outcome.
"Once again, Guillermo’s in the bottom two. And once again, he relied on you, the viewers, to pull him through," Kimmel said.
He said this while describing the result as a "kick in the Mirrorballs."
He later interviewed Rodriguez and Carson about their exit.
"First of all, this is an outrage," Kimmel said.
"Will you accept the results or will you take legal action?" Kimmel asked.
Rodriguez played along with the joke, while Carson joined in.
"I think we should take legal action," Rodriguez joked.
Carson added, "Absolutely. I’m ready."
- Jimmy Kimmel Reacts to Guillermo Rodriguez's 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination: 'The Brightest Star in All the Universe'
- Witney Carson Lands Guillermo Rodriguez as Her 'DWTS' Partner After She Admits She Needs 'Someone Who's Fun'
- Guillermo Rodriguez Breaks Silence After Shocking 'Dancing With the Stars' Elimination
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Witney Carson Praises Her Partner's Hard Work
Carson said she was very happy and even praised her dance partner, Rodriguez's dedication to the competition.
"I think it goes without saying, but here I am saying it," she said.
"I am truly so grateful to continue on in this competition week after week with Guillermo because he really deserves it. He is genuinely a kind person. He genuinely wants to get better. He never gives up," she added.
She also highlighted his commitment during rehearsals.
"Anytime I’m resting in rehearsals, he’s practicing. Anytime we’re at TVC [Television City Studios], and we’re just hanging out, he’s practicing," she said.
"What you see on Tuesdays is his very best. And I think there’s a lot to say about someone who may not have the skills but is willing to learn and put in the work," she added.
She is expecting her third child with her husband, Carson McAllister.
Witney Carson Addresses 'DWTS' Elimination Speculation
Before their elimination, Carson responded to fan speculation about her leaving the competition.
Following the September 29 episode, the two-time Len Goodman Mirrorball champion explained in a TikTok shared on Wednesday, September 30, why she appeared emotional.
"Every week, Guillermo and I have been put in the bottom three, which doesn’t necessarily mean all those couples have the lowest votes. But it does mean that you don’t get to celebrate that you’re safe. You only get to hear who’s going home," Carson said.
"So my face, what you’re seeing, is genuinely sad for the people going home. And then excitement, obviously. So those two emotions are existing at once," she added.