Gwen Stefani Says She & Hubby Blake Shelton 'Make New Traditions' Every Christmas

It seems Blake Shelton really *does* make it feel like Christmas for wife Gwen Stefani!

Earlier this week, the “Hollaback Girl” songstress got candid about spending the happiest season with her country crooner hubby, revealing that the pair are always looking to add a new, unique spin to their family’s Christmas celebrations.

"Blake likes to make new traditions every year. We do this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it's kind of like a lasagna within a pizza,” Stefani explained in a new profile published on Monday, December 19.