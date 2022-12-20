Gwen Stefani Says She & Hubby Blake Shelton 'Make New Traditions' Every Christmas
It seems Blake Shelton really *does* make it feel like Christmas for wife Gwen Stefani!
Earlier this week, the “Hollaback Girl” songstress got candid about spending the happiest season with her country crooner hubby, revealing that the pair are always looking to add a new, unique spin to their family’s Christmas celebrations.
"Blake likes to make new traditions every year. We do this thing called a timpano dome, which is an Italian dome, it's kind of like a lasagna within a pizza,” Stefani explained in a new profile published on Monday, December 19.
"We've been doing that ever since I met him,” she continued of the dish, which garnered fame after appearing in the 1996 romance flick, Big Night. “It was in a famous movie. You can put anything in it."
Yet it seems that the holidays haven’t been the only thing putting a smile on Stefani’s face lately. The star also opened up about the reaction to her new beauty line, GXVE by Gwen Stefani, detailing the hard work it took to get her brand off the ground.
“Blake and I will lay in bed and watch the tutorials of people that would take a palette and see what they would create with it,” the “Cool” artist explained, citing “the community” as being the most surprising part of launching her cosmetics company.
“I’ve gotten to dabble in so many different things, whether it be songwriting or designing fashion with L.A.M.B. and then Harajuku,” she continued, referencing her previous endeavors. “This is different because it’s starting a business — those were licenses.”
Though the star maintains she’s “just not a business person” — ”I grew up barely making it through high school,” she said — Stefani said she felt ready to tackle the challenge of spearheading her own company.
“Everything I’ve done has been so much luck. With this, I feel almost like I’m smart enough to be able to do this now,” she concluded.
The Wall Street Journal previously reported on Stefani’s recent reflections.
