Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Dazzle In Romantic NYC Holiday Performance
The weather outside may be frightful, but Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance is so delightful!
On Wednesday, November 30, The Voice co-hosts-turned-lovebirds serenaded each other — and all of New York City — with a romantic performance of their 2017 Christmas song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” at the Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting.
The pair looked dapper in their holiday attire. While the No Doubt frontwoman kept it festive, pairing a shimmering strapless green gown with dangly earrings and her signature red lip, Shelton opted for a more casual take on holiday style.
The “Boys 'Round Here” artist repped his country roots during the sweet duet, donning a red plaid button-down shirt, completing the look with a pair of classic blue jeans.
The couple’s NYC night out comes just weeks after Shelton revealed he’d be leaving the long-running NBC competition series after 12 years following the conclusion of the show’s upcoming 23rd season.
“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23," the country crooner explained in a heartfelt post shared with his 5.7 million Instagram followers back in October. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me."
"It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," the star added, noting that “it takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."
Shortly after his post made headlines, Stefani took to Instagram, offering a sweet message supporting her husband.
"I am so proud of you and so blessed to have found u. your talent brings joy to the hearts of so many people and i am so lucky to be part of ur life’s journey,”“The Sweet Escape” singer wrote alongside Shelton’s heartfelt post, concluding her comment with a heart emoji.
