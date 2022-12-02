Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Dazzle In Romantic NYC Holiday Performance

The weather outside may be frightful, but Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance is so delightful!

On Wednesday, November 30, The Voice co-hosts-turned-lovebirds serenaded each other — and all of New York City — with a romantic performance of their 2017 Christmas song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” at the Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting.

The pair looked dapper in their holiday attire. While the No Doubt frontwoman kept it festive, pairing a shimmering strapless green gown with dangly earrings and her signature red lip, Shelton opted for a more casual take on holiday style.