Gwen Stefani Bursts Into Tears For Sweet Reason After 'The Voice' Finale: 'This Is Our Last Time'
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton shared an emotional moment together shortly after filming wrapped for the season finale of The Voice.
The Tuesday, December 13, episode of the hit talent competition was not only the final episode of the season, but also the very last time that Shelton would sit in his red chair as a judge and singing coach after spending 11 years on the show.
"I walked over to Gwen's chair after the cameras went off and she's over there literally sobbing," the country singer spilled in a recent interview. "She was like, 'This is our last time that we're going to do this together,'" he shared, before jokingly telling the outlet, "You're not going to make me cry!"
"It will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life," he continued, referencing meeting the No Doubt alum on the show.
"I was so wrapped up in this that I didn't even think about that, and now you're trying to make me emotional!" he teased.
And while Shelton is setting off on the next chapter of his career, he isn't closing the door on The Voice for good, noting that he would be "honored" to have a guest spot as a celebrity mentor in a future season, adding that he'd do, "whatever she [Stefani] tells me to do."
Despite his departure being bittersweet, as OK! previously reported, Shelton is more than ready to settle down and focus on being a good husband to his bride and a loving dad to the pop star's three kids — Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14 and Apollo, 8.
"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids," he said at the time. "This isn't about me anymore and never will be again."