Too Sweet! Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & Her Kids Have 'Fun Weekend' Baking Gingerbread Cookies Together
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have barely left the kitchen this holiday season!
On Thursday, December 15, the blonde beauty took to Instagram to showcase how the duo and her three sons — she and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale share Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14 and Apollo, 8 — spent last weekend baking batches of festive confections.
In the video, the GXVE Beauty founder noted she was inspired by their duet, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," explaining, "In the song, we talk about 'sweet gingerbread,' and I'm about ready to try it myself."
The family then gets to work mixing ingredients, and after they come out of the oven, the spouses shared a kiss before they get started on decorating. "Sweet gingerbread !! 👩🏼🍳👩🏼🍳 had such a fun baking wknd with @blakeshelton + the fam 🎄," the "Rich Girl" songstress captioned the post.
The clip comes just one day after the Wednesday, December 14, finale of The Voice, which was bittersweet for both of the stars. While Shelton's contestant Bryce Leatherwood came out victorious, marking Shelton's ninth win as a coach, the episode was also the final time the country superstar would compete against his wife.
"I walked over to Gwen's chair after the cameras went off and she's over there literally sobbing," the Barmageddon host admitted to a reporter post-show. "She was like, 'This is our last time that we're going to do this together.'"
Shelton, 46, announced earlier this year that next season will be his last, but Stefani, 53, won't be present; instead, he'll be up against Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan. The mom-of-three hasn't revealed whether she'd like to return for another season, though her hubby sweetly noted that "for the sake of the show," he "hopes" she decided to do so.
The NBC series will always hold a special place in the couple's hearts since it's where he and the blonde beauty first met in 2015.
"It is crazy to think of how the show changed my life," he continued to gush to the interviewer. "I was so wrapped up in this that I didn't even think about that, and now you're trying to make me emotional!"
As for a potential cameo on a future episodes, Shelton has the perfect idea. "Oh my god, I'd be honored to be Gwen's mentor," he noted. "Whatever she tells me to do, I'm gonna do."