Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Sneak A Smooch While Enjoying A 'Little End Of The Year Hike'

The pair’s late December outing comes weeks after the “God’s Country” artist got candid about his year-and-a-half of marriage to the No Doubt frontwoman.

SANTA'S HELPERS! GWEN STEFANI & BLAKE SHELTON TEAM UP TO COOK A CHRISTMAS FEAST — PHOTOS

"The Voice has changed my life in a million ways. Most importantly, I met Gwen Stefani as a coach on the show, and now she's my wife," Shelton explained after The Voice’s season 22 finale earlier this month — their last together on the judging panel.

"It was crazy. I didn't even think about it… until the cameras shut off, then I realized, 'Oh, my gosh.' I looked over, and she was crying,’” the singer recalled of their final moments together following the finale.