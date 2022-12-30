Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Sneak A Smooch While Enjoying A 'Little End Of The Year Hike'
Longtime lovebirds Gwen Stefani and husband Blake Shelton capped off their year with some quality time outdoors around the country crooner’s 1,300-acre home in Oklahoma.
On Wednesday, December 28, the “Hollaback Girl” songstress took to social media, sharing several sweet snaps of her and Shelton’s family enjoying a “little end of the year hike.”
Alongside several photos of her three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, enjoying the great outdoors, Stefani snuck in two adorable selfies depicting her and her country crooner hubby sharing a smooch during their day in the wilderness.
The “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” artists kept it casual and cozy while on the trail. Stefani dressed down, sporting a gray “Anaheim” hoodie and rainbow hoop earrings, her blonde tresses swept up into a messy bun. Meanwhile, Shelton embraced his country roots, donning a camouflage jacket and a green trucker hat.
The pair’s late December outing comes weeks after the “God’s Country” artist got candid about his year-and-a-half of marriage to the No Doubt frontwoman.
"The Voice has changed my life in a million ways. Most importantly, I met Gwen Stefani as a coach on the show, and now she's my wife," Shelton explained after The Voice’s season 22 finale earlier this month — their last together on the judging panel.
"It was crazy. I didn't even think about it… until the cameras shut off, then I realized, 'Oh, my gosh.' I looked over, and she was crying,’” the singer recalled of their final moments together following the finale.
"She was like, 'That's it, we're never going to do this again, you know?” he continued, describing the encounter as feeling “bittersweet."
Stefani and Shelton first met back in 2014, while both serving as coaches in the beloved NBC competition series. After seven years of dating — and plenty of adorable on-air moments — the pair ultimately tied the knot in July 2021.