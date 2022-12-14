Blake Shelton Gushes He 'Won The Ultimate Prize' When He Met Wife Gwen Stefani On 'The Voice'

Hours after wrapping up his penultimate season as a judge on NBC’s long-running singing competition series, The Voice, country crooner Blake Shelton is getting candid about his 12-year tenure on the show.

During a new interview published earlier this week, the TV personality detailed how his his decade and change inhabiting that famous spinning chair had altered the course of his life, namely, helping him nab the show’s “ultimate prize” — his wife, fellow judge Gwen Stefani.

"The Voice has changed my life in a million ways," the “God’s Country” artist, who said he will be leaving the show next year, revealed during the recent sit-down. “Most importantly, I met Gwen Stefani as a coach on the show, and now she's my wife.”